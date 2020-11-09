Airpeak: Sony wants to expand increasingly popular drone photography with its new project

Sony dominates the market for the production of photographic sensors for mobile phones. Japanese manufacturer Sony announces Airpeak, a new project that will be focused on producing sensors for drones.

To date Sony did not have a different brand for its sensors, but in this new way they have decided to translate it with a different brand to try to differentiate themselves. As the company explains, they will seek to “create unprecedented value through their imaging and detection technology, as well as 3R technologies (Reality, Real Time and Remote) in the drone area“.

Sony will launch sensors from and Sony wants to “support video creativity as much as possible.”

The details of the first sensors have not been explained at the moment, but it is anticipated that new sensors with wide angles and better detail will appear that could help both to improve the overall quality of the drone camera and expand the availability of these sensors so that different brands of drones can offer updated cameras.

Sony’s promise is that “they will help improve the efficiency and cost of different industries.” As with its mobile sensors, where Sony incorporates them into devices from other brands, with Airpeak they will also work together with drone manufacturers. At the moment they are looking for allies and brands that want to incorporate them into their future models.

In addition to the sensor’s own image quality, Sony will promote its sensors for reliability and safety. The company has opened an official website with the announcement of the new project and aims to spring 2021 when all the details of this new drone sensor project will be announced.