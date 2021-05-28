AirPods 3 close to launch and AirPods Pro in 2022

For months there has been talk of the arrival of the third generation of AirPods and a new model of the Pro version. And according to a Bloomberg report written Mark Gurman and Debby Wu, the presentation of the AirPods 3 would be next. However, until 2022 we would not see a renewal of the AirPods Pro.

The third generation of AirPods has already been leaked in recent months and its characteristics are practically already known, at least the physical ones. It is already known that the stem will be shorter and that will approximate in design to the current version of the Pro model.

The AirPods 3 would be close to see the light while the AirPods Pro would be renewed in 2022

In terms of internal components and sound quality, at the moment, nothing is certain. People say that they are going to keep the current Apple H1 chip and that it could have an autonomy of 5 hours. Little else is known, so until they are presented we cannot venture to talk about their quality. But if we take into account the care with which Apple takes care of the sound quality in its products, we can say that they will surely stand out from the competition.

But what’s new about the Bloomberg report is the inclusion of a new version of the AirPods Pro for next year. Not only would they appear to receive a redesign, but they would also include new sensors that would allow fitness tracking from the AirPod itself.

The AirPods Pro of 2022 would be button type and would have sensors to track the physical state

In this way, the Pro model would be closer to a button-like design and it would expand its functionality beyond audio with the addition of health-related sensors, one of the philosopher’s stones of those from Cupertino, materialized in the Apple Watch.

If we continue to analyze the world of audio in Apple we would be AirPods Max and HomePod Mini renovations. Obviously they are two relatively recent products to release new versions. Although, perhaps, with the new range of colors that Apple is adopting they will do something on these devices.