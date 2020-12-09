AirPods Max combines a headband design with the magic of AirPods

Apple today announced the AirPods Max, its new wireless headphones that not only inherit the characteristics of the AirPods but also offer a new circumaural design and high fidelity sound. Like the AirPods Pro, the new AirPods Max offer adaptive equalization, active noise cancellation, ambient sound mode and spatial audio. AirPods Max come in five great colors, including space gray, silver, sky blue, green and pink, and can be ordered today for € 629 with availability starting December 15. # gallery-2 {margin: auto; } # gallery-2 .gallery-item {float: left; margin-top: 10px; text-align: center; width: 33%; } # gallery-2 img {border: 2px solid #cfcfcf; } # gallery-2 .gallery-caption {margin-left: 0; } / * see gallery_shortcode () in wp-includes / media.php * /

A design thought to the smallest detail

As explained by Apple, all the elements of the AirPods Max have been designed to offer exceptional acoustic performance to each user, from the headband to the ear pads. The breathable mesh that runs throughout the headband is designed to distribute weight and reduce pressure on the head. The headband has a stainless steel frame and the telescopic arms on the headband fluidly extend and hold position to provide the desired fit. Each helmet is attached to the headband using a mechanism that balances and distributes the pressure of the headset, as well as allowing it to rotate and pivot independently to adapt to the particular contour of the wearer’s head.

The ear cushions use memory foam with an acoustic design that creates effective insulation, which is essential to ensure immersion. The Apple Watch-inspired Digital Crown offers precise volume control and the ability to play or pause audio, skip tracks, answer and hang up calls, and activate Siri. AirPods Max use optical and position sensors to automatically detect whether the user is wearing them. In that case, they play audio and can pause it if you remove them or lift a headset. With AirPods Max, voice calls and Siri commands are clear and crisp thanks to microphones with beamforming technology, which block out ambient noise and focus on the user’s voice.

Exceptional sound quality

AirPods Max include an Apple-designed 40mm dynamic driver that provides deep, rich bass, accurate mids, and a crisp, clean high-end extension to enjoy every note. Thanks to a unique neodymium magnetic dual ring motor, AirPods Max maintains less than 1% total harmonic distortion across the entire audible spectrum, even at maximum volume. The combination of Apple’s H1 chip in each earbud, a custom acoustic design, and advanced software make AirPods Max provide the best possible listening experience.

Using the 10 audio cores (capable of 9 billion operations per second), computational audio offers a revolutionary listening experience that includes adaptive equalizer, active noise cancellation, ambient sound mode, and spatial audio:

Adaptive EQ: AirPods Max use an adaptive EQ to modify the sound based on the fit and isolation of the ear pads. To do this, they calibrate the sound signal transmitted to the user and equalize the bass and mids in real time, so that a rich sound experience is achieved that captures every last detail.

Active noise cancellation: AirPods Max offer immersive sound through active noise cancellation, which allows the user to focus all their attention on what they are listening to. Each headset has three outward-facing microphones that detect ambient noise, while a fourth microphone located inside the helmet monitors the sound reaching the wearer’s ears. Noise cancellation uses computational audio to constantly adapt to the fit and movement of the headphones in real time.

Ambient sound mode: Users can activate ambient sound mode to listen to music while hearing their surroundings, so that everything, including their own voice, sounds natural, and the audio plays at The perfection. Switching between active noise cancellation and ambient sound mode is as easy as pressing the noise control button.

Spatial Audio: AirPods Max use spatial audio with dynamic head tracking to place sounds virtually anywhere in a space. In this way, the user enjoys a cinema experience with content recorded in 5.1, 7.1 and Dolby Atmos. Using the gyroscope and accelerometer on the AirPods Max and the iPhone or iPad, spatial audio detects the movements of the user’s head and the device, compares this data and updates the sound field so that it remains associated with the device, even if you move your head.

Autonomy of up to 20 hours

The AirPods Max offer a great autonomy with up to 20 hours of high fidelity sound, conversation or movie playback with the active noise cancellation and spatial audio functions activated. AirPods Max come with a soft and compact Smart Case that puts the earbuds in ultra-low power mode to save power when not in use.

Other advanced features

With automatic switching, the sound passes from iPhone to iPad or Mac just like nothing. When playing music on the Mac, users can easily answer a call on the iPhone, and the AirPods Max change the source instantly. With Shared Audio, the user can send the sound of an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Apple TV 4K to two AirPods. You just have to bring the two AirPods Max closer to the device and connect them with a touch. Siri voice commands let you play music, make phone calls, control volume, get directions, and more. Additionally, Siri can read incoming messages as they arrive with the Message Announcement feature.

Pricing and availability

AirPods Max can now be purchased for € 629 on apple.com, the Apple Store app and Apple Store stores. AirPods Max will begin shipping on Tuesday, December 15. Customers can add a custom engraving to AirPods Max on apple.com and in the Apple Store app.