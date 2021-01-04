Airpods Max have a condensation problem after long periods of use

- Advertisement -

The Airpods Max are already on sale and, although on Apple’s side there are problems getting them with delivery dates that reach the month of March, it is possible to have them for these Three Wise Men in some establishments and shopping centers that sell technology. Anyway, it is clear that its price seems a major obstacle to think that we are talking about a mass product.

Even so, some of those who have taken the step of acquiring one of these Airpods Max are realizing that after periods of slightly prolonged use, your headphones start to collect fluid inside the headphones in such a way that they can affect the performance of the device. Not so much for the sound quality, which is not affected, as for other functions that conflict with this unwanted liquid presence.

Goodbye to automatic detection

One of the great advantages of the Airpods range when we use them with an Apple device is that they are able to connect easily without too much effort. You just have to place them in our ears so that they alone carry out the entire binding process automatically. The problem of this condensation in some units, what it does is prevent this process so it becomes quite a feat to get our iPhone or iPad to detect them.

So, uhh … my AirPods Max form condensation after extended use. They’ve never been used in any humid environment. The water gets inside the drivers and has caused ear detection problems. I’ve been wearing them inside sitting at a desk mainly, nothing crazy. Super concerning issue pic.twitter.com/0pWicvxLv9

– Donald Filimon (@donaldfilimon) December 27, 2020

This condensation problem also does not appear to occur at times when the user is exercising or any other similar activity, but it takes place in situations of absolute normality such as indoor use or walking down the street. One of the affected users wrote on Twitter that “my Airpods Max forms condensation after prolonged use. They have never been used in any humid environment. Water enters conductors and has caused ear detection problems. I’ve been using them sitting at a desk mostly, nothing crazy. Very worrying problem. “

Another affected went a little further by stating that “I had exactly the same problem [sic], with a light walk (40 minutes) and then again while watching a movie (1h30). I decided to return them after seeing that the water was also getting into the driver and that the ring was turning red […] It is too worrying for me. “From Apple, at the moment, they have not commented anything about this problem, so we will see if it is something that affects the entire range or only a few users. Of course, if there is something two elements that get along are water and the membrane of a speaker … right?

