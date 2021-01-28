Latest newsTech NewsMobile

AirPods Max will have stock issues until April but you can still find them

By Abraham
Airpods Max
Airpods Max

Abraham
The AirPods Max were announced in mid-December with a price of 629 euros, and are available in five colors: silver, space gray, sky blue, pink and green.

They incorporate Apple’s H1 chip, which gives them a range of 30 meters, allowing users to move freely while wearing them. They also feature a Digital Crown, which allows users to easily pause, play, and move through playlists, as well as summon Siri.

Within hours of the product launch, customers saw the shipping dates move to 2021 as demand has outstripped supply.

Tim Cook said today that AirPods Max stock issues could persist until the second quarter of 2021.

On the Apple Spain website, the estimated date of arrival if you buy them today is between 2/26 and 3/5 in the best of cases, reaching March 15-22 if you choose the color blue.

However, if you are interested in getting the AirPods Max, the silver model is available now on Amazon Spain with an arrival date of January 31 . All other colors also appear out of stock.

Apple has broken its quarterly sales record with massive growth in all categories. Wearables, Home and Accessories have seen an increase of nearly $ 3 billion compared to the first quarter of 2020.

