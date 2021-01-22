AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3 the possible novelties of 2021

- Advertisement -

Taking into account the reports and leaks that have been taking place, this 2021 could be the year the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3 were released. We must bear in mind that the current versions of both devices were presented in 2019. Two years later, launching an improvement of one of Apple’s products, along with the more successful Apple Watch, would not be too far-fetched to think.

Just 10 days ago from Macotakara there was talk of some possible AirPods Pro 2 and a third generation iPhone SE for this year 2021. In December Apple launched the long-awaited AirPods Max, its wireless headband headphones that, as our colleague Antonio has been able to experience first-hand, preserve the quality of Apple products.

Apple released the current AirPods Pro and AirPods in 2019

If we start with the cheapest version, the AirPods, there is talk that Apple will present a new version with big changes in the design. Ming-Chi Kuo raises the possibility that the design of future AirPods approaches that of the Pro version, although he has not given more details.

This approach in the design would not be illogical if we think that it has been said that The AirPods Pro 2 will also undergo a design change. The second version of the Pro model would be closer to the wireless headset from Samsung or Amazon in which there is no stem and the headset is only the shape of the ear shell.

The AirPods Pro 2 could approximate the design of Amazon’s Echo Buds

However, despite sharing design the next AirPods with the current ones AirPods Pro, to justify the Pro version, AirPods 3 would lack noise cancellation and ambient mode. That is, it would be a design revision with some improvement at the audio level for $ 199.

And about the AirPods Pro 2 little is known. As we have already pointed out, there is talk of a design change that would be modeled after Amazon’s Echo Buds. If the possibility of a redesign of the charging case has been commented that it would be somewhat narrower and 0.8 mm. higher.