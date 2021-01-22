Tech GiantsAppleTech News

AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3 the possible novelties of 2021

By Brian Adam
0
0
Iphone Y Airpods Pro De Apple.jpg
Iphone Y Airpods Pro De Apple.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Taking into account the reports and leaks that have been taking place, this 2021 could be the year the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3 were released. We must bear in mind that the current versions of both devices were presented in 2019. Two years later, launching an improvement of one of Apple’s products, along with the more successful Apple Watch, would not be too far-fetched to think.

Just 10 days ago from Macotakara there was talk of some possible AirPods Pro 2 and a third generation iPhone SE for this year 2021. In December Apple launched the long-awaited AirPods Max, its wireless headband headphones that, as our colleague Antonio has been able to experience first-hand, preserve the quality of Apple products.

Apple released the current AirPods Pro and AirPods in 2019

If we start with the cheapest version, the AirPods, there is talk that Apple will present a new version with big changes in the design. Ming-Chi Kuo raises the possibility that the design of future AirPods approaches that of the Pro version, although he has not given more details.

This approach in the design would not be illogical if we think that it has been said that The AirPods Pro 2 will also undergo a design change. The second version of the Pro model would be closer to the wireless headset from Samsung or Amazon in which there is no stem and the headset is only the shape of the ear shell.

The AirPods Pro 2 could approximate the design of Amazon’s Echo Buds

However, despite sharing design the next AirPods with the current ones AirPods Pro, to justify the Pro version, AirPods 3 would lack noise cancellation and ambient mode. That is, it would be a design revision with some improvement at the audio level for $ 199.

And about the AirPods Pro 2 little is known. As we have already pointed out, there is talk of a design change that would be modeled after Amazon’s Echo Buds. If the possibility of a redesign of the charging case has been commented that it would be somewhat narrower and 0.8 mm. higher.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Honor lanza su nueva estrategia independiente y anuncia su llegada al Perú

Brian Adam - 0
Durante el lanzamiento de su más reciente smartphone, el View 40, Honor ha decidido iniciar el año no solo relanzándose como una compañía completamente...
Read more
Tech News

Will Apple bring back the SD card reader to the 2021 MacBook Pro?

Brian Adam - 0
Apple would have several innovations in store for its range of laptops expected for 2021, from MacBook Air with MagSafe and new design to...
Read more
Facebook

Así puedes convertir un mensaje de voz en texto en Telegram

Brian Adam - 0
¿ Has descargado Telegram? La app de origen britanico emirati ha crecido durante los últimos días luego de que WhatsApp provocara un “éxodo” tras...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©