AirPods Pro spatial audio: what it is, how it is used and what content is supported

The AirPods Pro went on sale at the end of last year with several innovations: the first a redesigned design compared to the Airpods that hit the market in December 2016, and the second, an active noise cancellation that is, for many, one of the best we can find. But Apple also introduced a functionality that has a great future but that was in the background at its launch, it is 5.1 spatial audio. What is spatial audio on AirPods Pro? The spatial audio function of the AirPods Pro allows users of these headphones to enjoy movies and content with an absolute surround audio effect, compatible with Dolby Atmos, and which in turn is dynamic, since it adapts to the sources of origin and are always located in the same location with respect to the device that we are using. In short, spatial audio with dynamic head position tracking distributes the sound around you throughout the space creating a fully immersive and immersive listening experience. The sound field remains linked to the device and the voice remains with the actor or action seen on the screen. What devices are compatible with this technology? AirPods Pro or AirPods MaxiPhone 7 or later, or one of these iPad models: 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation) and later models 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation) iPad Air (3rd generation) and later iPad ( 6th generation) and later models iPad mini (5th generation) iOS or iPadOS 14 or later Audiovisual content from a compatible app How to activate on AirPods Pro? Turn on spatial audio Go to Settings> Bluetooth. Find the AirPods Pro or AirPods Max in the list (for example, “John’s AirPods”). Press the information button next to the AirPods. Turn on Spatial Audio. To hear a demo of spatial audio, tap watch and hear how it works. You can switch from stereo audio to spatial audio to hear the difference between them. Apps compatible with the spatial audio of the AirPods Pro This function is very good, but to use it we need content that is compatible. Currently these are the apps compatible with this technology: Air Video HDApple TVDisney + FE File Explorer Foxtel GoHBO MaxHuluPlex>