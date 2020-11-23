AirSend, an app with everything you need to work from your mobile

Mobile devices have become the perfect support tool for many work and academic activities. Although we still cannot replace what computers offer to carry our tasks, the mobile phone is a great tool that can save us on many occasions. There are many examples where smartphones have supported us when working, with tasks that can range from creating a document to managing files.

Therefore, we want to present you an application whose idea is to become the perfect workspace on the smartphone. Its name is AirSend.

An app to work from your mobile

Many people feel more comfortable working from the computer, however, there are circumstances in which we may not have it available. In these types of situations is where the smartphone unfolds its full potential to help us solve in the fastest way. However, we could make this matter much easier if we had a space that allows us to fulfill everything we want and that is precisely what AirSend offers.

This application has multiple functions that encompass the basic needs that anyone needs to work from their mobile. In this way, you can move more smoothly through the system, making calls, managing or creating files.

Among the functions that we can find in AirSend we must first mention the possibility of making voice and video calls. Additionally, it has a messaging system capable of synchronizing with all your devices so that you don’t miss out on anything. Contacts and messages can be organized into channels in order to separate each of your communications according to their nature.

AirSend also has a very comfortable and easy-to-use file management system. Through this option you can organize the documents you receive from email and other channels. This app seeks to become your office within the smartphone and for this it incorporates all the options that we mentioned.

If you want to be prepared with a space ready to work in the absence of a computer, do not hesitate to try this app that will facilitate the entire process.

To get it on Android, follow this link.

To get it on iOS, follow this link.

.