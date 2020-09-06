AirTags and AirPower from Apple are shown on the web: here’s how they will work!

Waiting to find out when Apple’s autumn keynote will be held, a new leaker named Caleb Lin has posted some on his official Twitter account images showing AirPower and AirTag guides, which are reportedly expected to go to print soon as they are close to launch.

It emerged that even theAirTag, which is the GPS locator for objects that will work in conjunction with Apple’s Where’s App, can be charged through the wireless pad, which will also allow you to charge your Apple Watch.

Apparently the AirTag will include a removable battery which will be accessible through a sort of door included at the bottom, similar to Apple TV remote controls. The device will only support wireless charging even through the charger included in the box.

L’AirPower instead will be available separately on the market, obviously.

Another image also shows how to connect the AirTag to a keychain. Apparently the procedure will be extremely easy through a “rubber loop”.

It is undeniable, however, that the most interesting aspect of the leak is represented by AirPower, which, as reported by some previous reports, would not have been put aside definitively. The announcement would be expected during a keynote scheduled for October, delayed by the Coronavirus pandemic that blocked the development and design of the iPhone 12.