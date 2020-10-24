AirTags could debut at Apple’s third event this fall

For many months we have been hearing about Apple’s “AirTags”, small labels that will be attached to everyday objects such as keys, wallets or suitcases to be able to locate them in case they are lost with the help of the iPhone. Both the new iPhone 12 and the iPhone 11 from last year have a U1 chip that allows you to locate objects thanks to the ultra-wideband (UWB) technology. Rumors put the ‘AirTags’ launching in fall 2020, although conflicting reports suggested it would be launched in spring 2021. Now well-known source of leaks Jon Prosser claims AirTags could be launched at Apple’s third event this fall . According to Prosser, Apple intended to launch AirTags much earlier in the year, but having a tracking device during a pandemic didn’t seem reasonable. A few days ago another popular leaker named @ L0vetodream leaked that AirTags will come in multiple sizes. Prosser confirmed the leak, stating that it was correct. Now, Prosser has confirmed that the final performance test will be completed on November 6. Apple is expected to hold an event around November 9 to announce Apple’s first Chipped Macs – apparently AirTags as well. Hopefully it will be like that.