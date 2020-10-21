Airtags: new data points to two sizes and an imminent launch

When the keynote of last October 13 in which the new iPhone 12 was presented, ended, many users were left wanting to know what was going to happen with the famous Airtags. A new product prepared by Tim Cook and that looks like they are going to delay its launch until next November … or December. After all, war drums are already being heard on another digital event by Californians where they will give more details about their future Macs with ARM processors. Will they add these stickers?

Be that as it may, in the last few hours there have been some important movements around this little gadget that will be used to digitize, or make smart, objects that until now are not. Some keys, a bag, a skateboard, a wallet or whatever we want. From the moment we stick one of these Airtag on them, we will know how to find them anywhere they hide.

Two sizes and upcoming release

That is the summary that we can make of the last two leaks published on social networks by some of the accounts that reveal more details about Apple’s news. On the one hand the sizes, which will be two to fit smaller and larger objects, and on the other, its release date, which could be closer than many believed. After all, Californians have experience in putting devices on sale without having to go through a keynote, such as the last iPad Pro that arrived during confinement.

big onesmall one coming soon

This latest leak reinforces those concept designs that were published a few weeks ago and that revealed what would be the appearance of these small stickers that can be attached to objects to have them located at any time, more or less how other alternatives on the market work, such as Amazon’s Tiles, who knew how to anticipate that need that we will have to carry all our belongings located through the mobile phone screen.

These Apple Airtags will allow a user always have in view where these objects are that are decisive for our day to day: car or house keys, wallet with cards, a purse, a coat or any other object that we usually lose. We will only have to take the iPhone, open the Search app and we will see where we left them.

