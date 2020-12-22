Entertainment

Alarm in the family of Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo: one of their daughters ended up in the emergency room on suspicion of COVID-19

By Brian Adam
Concept: how Apple can empower Apple TV

Unlike the smartphone market, the streaming market is rife with competition. Apple joined the market in 2007 with the first generation Apple TV,...
WhatsApp trick! So you can write texts backwards to your contacts

WhatsApp is used for many things ... even to write in original ways. Has it never occurred to you to send messages backwards?...
Motorola announces the phones that will update to Android 11

During these last weeks, manufacturers have been announcing when they will update their mobiles to Android 11. Still very few models have...
Google announces that its cloud expands to three new regions

Google has announced expanding its cloud computing services to three new regions: Germany, Chile, and Saudi Arabia. He has also said...
The family of Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo recently went through moments of anguish due to a suspicion of COVID-19.

It turns out that Alejandra, one of the daughters of the actors and singers, ended up in the emergency room at the hospital, as she had symptoms of the disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2.

It was Ana Paula who explained, on the YouTube channel she has with her sister, what happened.

“Ale ended up in the emergency room at dawn … The doctor did send him to do the Covid-19 test, in addition to the antibiotics and said: ‘we cannot rule out Covid, so have the PCR test done, we said: ‘No, we all have it, we are going to die … it’s Covid because there is no other explanation.’

Ana Paula and Alejandra, the daughters of Eduardo Capetillo and Biby Gaytán (IG: paucapetillog)

The family was alarmed because Alejandra suddenly began to feel bad.

“Everything was perfect, so at night I got up and out of nowhere I started to feel a super strong pain in my back and in the belly, horrible, that I could not move. I was a ball, but my back hurt and when I got normal my stomach hurt, so I spent the whole night without going back to sleep, the strange thing is that in the morning I already felt fine, I did feel uncomfortable but fine, “he explained. Alexandra.

But the following night Alejandra’s discomfort and fear returned, so her family decided to take her to the hospital in an emergency.

“I started crying (from the pain) and I said to my mother, ‘It hurts horrible, I can’t even stop’ … I go to the emergency room, they put me in a small room, they begin to ask me questions and my father answered for me and out of nowhere, I see that they bring a wheelchair, the batita and they put me in a room to take a CT scan. I was very scared, the worst went through my head, ”she explained.

Alejandra and her family feared that she was infected with COVID-19 (IG: alecapetilloga)

Biby Gaytán’s daughter was not infected with COVID-19, but the discomfort continued, so the actress decided to resort to home remedies.

“I get up at one in the morning and I start to feel a hell of pain, I even prayed… at two in the morning, my mother comes by me, I go to sleep with her and again, terrible night. My mother putting cold towels on my belly, in case I had something swollen, the next day I woke up super well.

For now, what happened to Alejandra remains a mystery, since suddenly the ailments disappeared without any specific diagnosis having been made. The only thing that was proven is that he did not have coronavirus.

Biby and Eduardo Capetillo

Last October the family of Biby Gaytán and Capetillo was in the spotlight after the interpreter himself recalled his time of excess.

Both shared a clip where Capetillo was seen sharing the stage with his eldest son and then the singer said that he barely remembered the first time they were like this.

“I vaguely remember the moment because I was so intoxicated I could barely speak… and I missed that moment, I missed that gift of life. Today life and the universe allow me to have this moment with you. I love you with all my soul ”, she confessed, while Biby shed some tears.

