Alcatel 1B: know the characteristics and price of the entry range

Alcatel 1B it is officially launched in our country. Although the device was shown last year internationally, it finally makes its arrival in Peru in order to meet the demand of those who are just starting out on a mobile.

The terminal has a 5.5-inch screen with an 18: 9 structure. It also has an HD + resolution of 1,440 x 720 pixels. Its body is made of plastic, so you will prevent fingerprints from being impregnated on its body.

On the other hand, its main processor is the Snapdragon 215 and is accompanied by 2 GB of RAM, in addition to 16 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 32 GB.

The Alcatel 1B It comes with the pre-installed application called Smart Manager, the optimization app designed for the company’s computers that allows you to free memory, clean storage and monitor battery consumption to increase performance.

The entry-level terminal also brings an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Its software works through Android 10 Go, specially designed to take up less space.

In relation to its battery, the Alcatel 1B It has 3,000 mAh of energy, it is also Dual SIM, it has face unlock, Google Assistant button, among other details.

The Alcatel 1B has a 5.5-inch HD + 18: 9 Full View screen, which occupies 81% screen-to-body ratio. (Photo: Alcatel)

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET ALCATEL 1B: FEATURES AND PRICE