web
MobileAndroidTech News

Alcatel 1S (2021), price and availability in Spain of this cheap mobile

Alcatel 1S (2021), price and availability in Spain of this cheap mobile
alcatel 1s (2021), price and availability in spain of this

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Alcatel 1S (2021), price and availability in Spain of this cheap mobile

One of the most recent and inexpensive mobiles in the Alcatel catalog is finally heading to Spain: the Alcatel 1S can now be purchased in this country. It is available in black and blue, maintaining fair performance at an equally low cost.

The good thing about Android, and also the most controversial thing, is that it is an operating system that adapts perfectly to any price range. In this way, there are mobiles that calmly exceed a thousand euros and others that offer a basic experience for a tenth of that price. For example … The Alcatel 1S from 2021, a mobile presented at the beginning of the year and which is finally reaching stores.

Alcatel 1S (2021), the most basic at a reasonable price

Alcatel 1s

Alcatel is the TCL brand that targets the most accessible mobile segment, hence the Alcatel 1S makes use of some specs without too much fanfare. The price of the device justifies it; and without losing details such as the pleasant design, a large screen or the fingerprint reader.

The Alcatel 1S boasts a 6.52-inch HD + LCD panel that mostly occupies the front; Except for a small cutout in the upper center area for the 5 megapixel front camera. 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage with expansion via SD card, 4,000 mAh battery, triple rear camera and a button dedicated to Google Assistant, these are some of its qualities.

As we said, the Alcatel 1S from 2021 is already available in Spain: it can be purchased at the usual distributors. Its price is 109 euros and it is available in the colors Elegant Black (black) and Twilight Blue (blue).

Alcatel 1S datasheet

Alcatel 1S

Screen

6.52 “LCD
HD +

Processor

Eight cores at 1.8 GHz

RAM

3 GB

Storage

32 GB
Micro SD

Frontal camera

5 MP

Rear camera

13 MP
2 MP macro
2 MP bokeh

Drums

4,000 mAh

Operating system

Android 11

Connectivity

LTE
Wifi
Bluetooth
Micro USB

Others

Rear fingerprint reader
Button for Google Assistant

Dimensions and weight

 165.64 x 75.59 x 8.8 mm
190 grams

Price

109 euros
- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Tech News

These are the improvements in the camera and screen that Microsoft releases with the latest build of Windows 10

While we wait for the arrival of the Windows 10 spring update, it is the branch 21H2 or what is the same,...
Read more
Tech News

The 64-bit OneDrive client is available and so you can install it

Microsoft has announced the launch of the 64-bit OneDrive, the client that enables access to your cloud storage service and that is included by...
Read more
Tech News

500 million LinkedIn data is for sale, but it did not come from a leak

The recent massive Facebook data leak, which for a few days was installed as a theme that turned on the alerts of many Internet...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.