Alcatel 1S (2021), price and availability in Spain of this cheap mobile

One of the most recent and inexpensive mobiles in the Alcatel catalog is finally heading to Spain: the Alcatel 1S can now be purchased in this country. It is available in black and blue, maintaining fair performance at an equally low cost.

The good thing about Android, and also the most controversial thing, is that it is an operating system that adapts perfectly to any price range. In this way, there are mobiles that calmly exceed a thousand euros and others that offer a basic experience for a tenth of that price. For example … The Alcatel 1S from 2021, a mobile presented at the beginning of the year and which is finally reaching stores.

Alcatel 1S (2021), the most basic at a reasonable price

Alcatel is the TCL brand that targets the most accessible mobile segment, hence the Alcatel 1S makes use of some specs without too much fanfare. The price of the device justifies it; and without losing details such as the pleasant design, a large screen or the fingerprint reader.

The Alcatel 1S boasts a 6.52-inch HD + LCD panel that mostly occupies the front; Except for a small cutout in the upper center area for the 5 megapixel front camera. 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage with expansion via SD card, 4,000 mAh battery, triple rear camera and a button dedicated to Google Assistant, these are some of its qualities.

As we said, the Alcatel 1S from 2021 is already available in Spain: it can be purchased at the usual distributors. Its price is 109 euros and it is available in the colors Elegant Black (black) and Twilight Blue (blue).

Alcatel 1S datasheet