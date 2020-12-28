Alec Baldwin’s wife’s great deception revealed: she pretended to be Spanish and lied about her real name

- Advertisement -

Hilaria baldwin She is a celebrity in the United States and has always been referred to as “Alec Baldwin’s Spanish wife” and mother of his children Carmen, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo and Rafael. But his real name is Hillary and was not born in Mallorca, Spain, but in Boston. She herself has had to publicly acknowledge it after several users of social networks exposed that she has been lying about her origin for more than a decade.

According to her official biography, the wife of the renowned actor Alec Baldwin was supposedly born in Mallorca, but as she has revealed and as she has finally confessed, She was actually born in Boston, although she and her family moved to the Spanish island when she was very young.

A user shared videos on Twitter in which it was evidenced that his spanish accent wasn’t real and in which his parents even appeared, whose only relationship with Spain is having a summer house in the Balearic Islands. However, in interviews over the years, she recounted that she moved from Spain to the United States when she was 19 years old to attend New York University. “You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade-long scam in which she poses as a Spanish person”Said the person who shared the material that got Baldwin in trouble.

The 36-year-old yoga instructor had to go out to explain via Instagram after several users reported that her Spanish accent is false and some of her former classmates confirmed that Hillary was raised in Weston, Massachusetts. “I have seen online talks questioning my identity and culture. This is something that I take very seriously, and for those who ask me, I will reiterate my story, as I have done many times before, ”Hilaria defended.

In her video, Hilaria stated that “I am very fortunate to have grown up speaking two different languages ​​and I am trying to raise my children so that they speak two languages ​​as well. That is something very important to me, especially having my family abroad ”, adding that his brother and his parents – all purebred Americans – now reside in Spain.

“Yes, I am a white girl. Let’s make it very clear that Europe has a lot of white people and my family is white. Ethnically, I am a mixture of many, many, many things. Culturally, I grew up with two cultures, so it’s really as simple as that, ”he said. “That is what I am, and I cannot change my origin.”

Regarding her real name, Hilaria offered a strange explanation: “When I was a child, in this country I used the name Hillary, and in Spain I used Hilaria and my family, my parents, they called me Hilaria.” And he clarified that “it always bothered him” that neither of the names sounded good in both languages.

A few years before meeting her famous husband, she decided to leave the name Hilaria because that is what her family calls her. “It’s the same name, it’s just a few different letters, they shouldn’t be so upset about it.”, He excused himself.

Hilaria, who has more than 800,000 followers on her Instagram profile, and the American interpreter have baptized their five children with names in Spanish: Carmen Gabriela, 7; Rafael Thomas, 5 years old; Leonardo Ángel, 4 years old; Romeo Alejandro, 2, and Eduardo Pao Lucas, who is 3 months old.

