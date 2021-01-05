Alejandra Guzmán ignored criticism on her face and appeared more transparent than ever: she spoke of Frida Sofía and her new boyfriend

- Advertisement -

Alejandra Guzman she received 2021 extremely grateful for the love that finally knocked on her door and for the projects that will come to light this year. However, he did not stop missing his daughter Frida Sofía, with whom he has had a highly controversial relationship in recent years.

“I’m 52 years old, I’m going to turn 53 soon, but I am happier and I am enjoying my life more than before“, Said ‘La Guzmán’ in an interview with Sergio Sepúlveda to Come the joy, “That’s the beauty.”

The rocker met her current partner, Lanz, in September 2020. The chemistry between the two arose after a constant exchange of messages via WhatsApp and they have not separated since.

“Love came into my life. How strange, because I had been saying ‘And then?’, ‘I’m alone’ “The singer commented for the cameras of the morning TV Azteca program. “I like being alone, but the surprises that life has brought me have been beautiful. He’s a great man. He is an older man than me and I love that because it makes a big difference to me. and so what a blessing ”.

On the state of health of Silvia Pinal, the daughter of the actress assures that she is extremely strong and that she is still doing her activities. “It is divine, it has incredible energy, it is an oak tree. I learn from her and from seeing how she does not stop and is always creating ”, the singer shared with a smile on her face and with an extremely relaxed attitude.

The singer took advantage of the television space to send a hug to her daughter, Frida Sofía, who lives in Miami and is a personal trainer.

“I miss her because she is my life. But one day he will return, I hope so “. Alejandra and her daughter have had an extremely complicated relationship. Throughout 2019 and last year, both were involved in a wave of scandals about their family dynamics, this scenario caused a strong rupture between them.

Recently, Alejandra Guzmán was severely criticized after having participated in TV Azteca’s end-of-year celebration. Having performed his greatest hits on the show’s broadcast, The singer was the victim of all kinds of comments on social networks about her appearance and memes that compared her to her mother, actress Silvia Pinal.

“How young Silvia Pinal looks singing Alejandra Guzmán’s songs”, and “-What a father that Silvia Pinal can still sing -It was Alejandra Guzmán -Ah, sorry”, are some of the tweets that users of this social network shared. Some of them accumulated more than a thousand “favorites” and thousands of comments.

However, The rocker decided to face the criticism with a photograph of the same show that she shared on social networks “If you do what you love, you are destined to be happy,” the singer wrote in a publication in which she appears smiling and very happy wearing the same makeup and wardrobe as that day. Rather than directly confront those who made fun of her, Alejandra Guzmán showed how much she enjoys her career and the success she has enjoyed for so many years.

Finally, Enrique Guzmán’s daughter wished all the viewers of the Ajusco television station an excellent year and, especially, to its fans. “I want to always thank you for those words of love. I want to wish you a lot of peace and a lot of serenity. Patience and you have to learn to do something with anxiety “, he concluded, “Welcome to this year, welcome to health!”.

