Alert on WhatsApp! This simple message can steal your personal data

Any more reasons to leave WhatsApp? Users of the instant messaging application are receiving a viral message that hides a virus capable of stealing passwords and personal information.

The threat was discovered by the cyber security company ESET and consists of this simple message in WhatsApp: “Download this application and win a mobile phone.” Then a link appears that apparently leads to the Google Play Store.

What malware does is make the user believe WhatsApp you need to download a Huawei app.

Once the app is installed thanks to the hoax done in WhatsApp, the malware will require the activation of access to notifications and other options that put users’ privacy at risk.

The result will be the malware running in the background and appearing above other applications; in this way, it records passwords and bank details.

Finally, the virus takes advantage of the WhatsApp to share the false message between the contacts and thus repeat the operation with another victim.

How to permanently delete WhatsApp account?

Enter the WhatsApp application.

Press the Menu button at the top.

Go to ‘Settings’.

Once there, another menu will open with the details of your profile. Press there the option of ‘Account.

At the bottom you will see the option to ‘Delete account’

Just accept the warning and your account will be deleted. Remember that the message history, all the groups you created and the Google Drive backup will be deleted.

