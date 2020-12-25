Alex Fernández celebrated an important anniversary with his fiancee, Alexia Hernández

- Advertisement -

Alex Fernandez, Alejandro Fernández’s son, is celebrating in a big way this end of the year. Not only did he celebrate his mother’s birthday a few days ago, and Christmas with his family, if not that also celebrated 10 years of courtship with Alexia Hernández.

The interpreter of “Pídeme” published a photo with his fiancée on his Instagram account. They both seem to be in a cabin, surrounded by romantic lights, some flowers and a bottle of champagne. Alexia appears embracing the singer, while he is very smiling at the camera; both are dressed in white.

“Celebrating 10 years with my love! I love you princess!” wrote the grandson of Don Vicente Fernández on the social network.

In mid-September lthe couple announced their engagement to the world through the cover of the magazine Hello!. According to the publication, the delivery of the engagement ring of Tiffany & Co. It was very romantic, since It was at sunset on a helipad and with “Guadalajara at his feet.”

“I will get married dressed as a charro and accompanied by my mariachi”Alex Fernández Guinart, 26, shared in the publication.

In mid-November, the singer commented at a press conference that the couple was already thinking about the wedding plans. And that, unlike her younger sister, this would be private and small.

“We already have an estimated date, we have everything organized quite well and we hope it will be soon… You are going to do something super special, it is not going to be a gigantic wedding or anything like that; for the same reason, how we are right now [de contingencia], we wanted to do something super intimate, super private, super small“, advancement.

In addition to this, the musician revealed that, like his father, wants to have children soon as this resulted in a close relationship.

“I have always said that I would like to be a young father, like my father, because I had a very good relationship with him., as well as father and son and also as friends, and it is something that I would like to create with my children ”, he explained.

Alex, born in November 1993, usually shows images on his Instagram account in the company of Alexia, with whom – of course – he attended his sister Camila’s wedding last August.

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped young people from staying in touch and since March, when the quarantine began, Alex showed in a clip how he exercised in the company of Alexia.

The following month he shared a photo from the past that he accompanied with the words: “Each madman with his madman”And shortly after another image of the same style was uploaded, although on that occasion he was dressed as a charro.

In an interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda, Alex commented that Alexia has shown her all her support in her singing career since always.

“From the beginning I told him: ‘Hey, I’m going to dedicate myself to singing, it’s most likely, do you agree? Don’t you have a problem? ‘ And at the beginning I would say: ‘No, as long as it’s your dream I will always support you‘”, Fernández Guinart narrated.

