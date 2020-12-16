Alexa and Echo devices will feature a real-time language translator

- Advertisement -

The utility of voice assistants is growing, they have gone from being simply used to understand the time or manage elements of connected devices to tools that provide advanced options (such as playback power). Alexa has a feature in your voice assistant a feature that gives you a great utility.

Having an assistant on the phone is very good, but it loses a lot of operability if we have to go around activating the app or unlocking the mobile to listen to us, so it is logical that those who want to compete in this market strive to make things easier to the users, so that, using the terminal they use, the interaction is carried out in the same way.

Now with a real-time language translator

In Alexa we could learn English, for example, through the use of various skills, but Amazon has now decided to incorporate Live Translation. A new functionality that allows you to translate conversations you may have with other people in real time. This is how this practical new feature works, a function that will allow you to translate a conversation between people who speak different languages.

Amazon

Translation in time real is available on Echo devices for users of United States, and supports English, French, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese (Brazil), German or Italian, as collected in TechCrunch.

The new Alexa feature employs neural machine translation and speech recognition technologies, allowing you to perform translations from English to other languages, and vice versa.

Thus, before the voice command ‘Alexa, translate German’, users who are having a conversation in English and German will have the assistant as a simultaneous translator, who will automatically detect one language and translate it into the other. These translations also will appear transcribed on Echo Show devices, which have a screen.

How to use Alexa simultaneous translation

The New Live Translation function or Alexa Live Translation in Spain is very easy to use. To do this, you will only have to follow the steps that we show you below.

Access the Alexa application on your mobile device and change the language to English in the settings.

As a recommendation, activate the multilingual mode saying “Alexa, speak in English.”

saying “Alexa, speak in English.” To use the new live translation, say “Alexa, translate to …” and tell it the available language you want to translate into.