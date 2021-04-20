‘Alexa, call dad’, how to make calls from the Amazon Echo with Alexa

- Advertisement -

Alexa isn’t the only one you can talk to through your Echo device. You can make and receive voice calls with an Echo. The Alexa app also supports calls from Alexa to Alexa on iPhone running iOS 9.0 or higher and an Android phone running Android 5.0 or higher. With an Echo Show, you can make and receive video calls. Echo devices also use an intercom-like system called Drop In to call other Echo devices directly, whether in your own home or in another home. The feature also works with most cell phones and landlines in the US and some other countries. Here’s how to set up Alexa as your own phone operator. Making and Receiving Alexa Calls from Amazon Echo 1. Sign up to be able to make Alexa-to-Alexa calls To get started, open the Alexa app on your phone and tap the Communicate icon at the bottom (the speech bubble icon). If you have not yet signed up for Alexa to Alexa calls, you will be asked to confirm your name, allow access to your contacts, and verify your phone number. Follow the onscreen instructions to enter and verify your mobile phone information. 2. How to make or receive a phone call from Alexa You can now call someone from your contact list. Just ask Alexa to make the call through her Echo device. Say “Alexa, call [nombre del contacto]”and Alexa makes the call. To make a call with the Alexa app on your phone, make sure you’re on the Communicate screen. Tap the Call icon, then select the contact you want to call. If that person is set up to receive calls to Using an Echo device or the Alexa app, you will see options for making audio or video calls. 3. Answering a call in Alexa The call is then routed to the Echo device owned by the person you are calling. Alexa app on the person’s phone. Then that person can respond through an Echo or Alexa app. If you’re using an Echo Show or the Alexa app to make a video call, you can turn video on and off at any time during the call. call. To end the call from the Alexa app, tap the End button. To end a call through your Echo, say “Alexa, hang up.” If you receive a voice or video call , the light ring on your Echo device turns green, the Alexa app notifies you of the call, and Alexa tells you who is calling. On an Echo Show or in the Alexa app, you can see the contact name of the caller. You can then answer the call by saying “Alexa, answer” or reject the call by saying “Alexa, ignore.”