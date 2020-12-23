Tech News

“Alexa, I want to talk to Santa Claus”: the famous assistant will connect you to the North Pole

By Brian Adam
The utility of voice assistants is growing, they have gone from being simply used to understand the time or manage elements of connected devices to tools that provide advanced options (such as playback power). Apart from that Alexa help you with great tools one of its functions is to entertain.

This famous voice assistant provides a super fun opportunity to find interactive experiences with Santa Claus that kids will love. Amazon has launched a skill that when activated will immerse you in a fun experience for the whole family. The voice assistant will guide users through quizzes, conversations with elves, and of course conversations with Santa Claus himself that will produce music, stories, and much more.

Amazon is adding new commands every month to your smart speaker, and this year we have dozens of them that we can use to interact with the speaker. Among them, one of those that we can start to use is «Alexa, I want to talk to Santa Claus «. Each day the speaker will have a different message until the 25th to keep the Christmas spirit at home.

“Alexa, I want to talk to Santa Claus”

  • “Alexa, put Christmas music on Amazon Music”: Listen to the great Christmas classics totally free.
  • · “Alexa, how many days until Christmas?”: A special countdown, especially for children.
  • “Alexa, sing a Christmas carol.” Alexa also has several carols recorded in her cloud that can help you when you have run out of inspiration.
  • “Alexa, I want to talk to Santa Claus.” The smart assistant can help us create the magic of Christmas for the little ones. They may ask you what the weather is like at the North Pole and even ask you to sing a song. In addition, every day in December Santa Claus offers us a message to increase the excitement.
  • “Alexa, turn on the Christmas tree light.” There is nothing like Christmas decorations to enjoy this season. If you have a smart plug, just plug it into your tree lights and control it with your voice. Don’t you want to surprise your guests?

How to install this skill on your device

  • In case of doing it from the Alexa app the link for the Android users is this, and for those who have an iPhone or an iPad the address is this.
  • On the other hand, those who prefer to use the desktop version of Alexa they can come from here.

And the Santa Claus skill can be downloaded from here: link

