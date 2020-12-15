HealthCorona VirusLatest news

Alexion’s purchase by AstraZeneca is as big as it is bold

By Brian Adam
0
0
Alexion's purchase by AstraZeneca is as big as it is bold
Alexion's Purchase By Astrazeneca Is As Big As It Is

Must Read

Facebook

Do team apps like Slack or Facebook Workplace really make employees more efficient?

Brian Adam - 0
Team apps like Slack and Facebook Workplace should make it easy for employees to communicate with one another. The aim behind this is...
Read more
Mobile

OPPO shows the craziest designs it’s working on

Abraham - 0
OPPO is one of the most innovative smartphone makers, and the Chinese company has decided to now showcase some new concept designs that it...
Read more
iphone

This iPhone 12 Pro brings a piece of history for $ 9,900

Abraham - 0
The Apple 1 is a computer with great historical value, as it marked the early days of Apple. Those who own a unit of...
Read more
Tech News

Apple ProRAW: main novelty of the new update iOS 14.3, now available

Brian Adam - 0
Apple has officially released the version of iOS 14.3 to all users. This new version comes to solve minor bugs and complement some functions...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The largest acquisition in AstraZeneca history is as big as it is bold. The British drugmaker announced on Saturday that it is buying US biotech Alexion, which makes a treatment for a rare autoimmune disease, for $ 39 billion in cash and shares. Competitive challenges and an erratic merger strategy keep the target price low. It is an opportunity and a threat to the CEO of the buyer, Pascal Soriot.

Despite recent speculation about major mergers, the Alexion deal is probably not what shareholders expected from AstraZeneca. Soriot is busy powering the group’s rapidly growing cancer business and rolling out a vaccine for Covid-19. His focus specializes in diseases that affect a small number of people, which is not one of the main strengths of the $ 142 billion company.

However, the timing seems smart. Its shares were trading prior to the announcement at a price 21 times higher than expected earnings for 2021, according to Refinitiv, giving it a powerful bargaining chip. The chances that US health care reforms will put serious pressure on drug prices are fading after elections failed to give Democrats decisive control of the Senate.

Alexion’s unpopularity could also be an opportunity. Although the stock price at Friday’s close valued the company at just 9 times its forecast earnings for 2021, it continues to grow rapidly, thanks in particular to Soliris, its treatment for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, a disease in which the immune system damages blood cells. Plus, you’re throwing away cash.

Analysts had expected Alexion to generate nearly $ 4 billion in operating profit by 2023, according to Refinitiv. AstraZeneca estimates that with the merger it can add 500 million in synergies, most of it cost savings. Applying Alexion’s 16% tax rate, Soriot will earn a return of just under 10%, after deducting the expected net cash of $ 400 million later this year. That beats Alexion’s cost of capital, which Morningstar estimates at 8.8%.

Alexion is cheap for many reasons. He has a history of questionable operations, including spending $ 8.4 billion on Synageva in 2015. Alexion thought he was buying $ 1 billion more annually, but the revenue ended up being a tenth. There are long-term concerns too. The goose that lays the golden eggs Soliris, which accounts for about two-thirds of revenue, is threatened by new Roche drugs, as well as imminent competition from cheaper duplicates.

However, Alexion may be better able to handle those pressures as part of AstraZeneca, which could open up markets like China to it. And Soriot hopes that Alexion’s technology will work in other, less specialized conditions. If you’re right, trading a rich stock for a dip could be a smart move.

>

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

50 gnó Gaeilge agus Gaeltachta do bhronntanais Nollag

Brian Adam - 0
Tá liosta do 50 gnó Gaeilge agus Gaeltachta curtha le chéile ag Tuairisc.ie chun cuidiú libh laethanta deireanacha na siopadóireachta Nollag ...
Read more
Latest news

An Garda Síochána has been instructed to establish an on – site Irish language interpretation service

Brian Adam - 0
The new service will be available nationally 'on the roadside or in a station' for any Garda who requires it to deal with people...
Read more
Latest news

264 new cases announced and two others infected with the disease

Brian Adam - 0
The Northern Department of Health announced earlier today that five more people who had contracted the coronary virus had died and 419 new cases...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©