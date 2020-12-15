Alexion’s purchase by AstraZeneca is as big as it is bold

- Advertisement -

The largest acquisition in AstraZeneca history is as big as it is bold. The British drugmaker announced on Saturday that it is buying US biotech Alexion, which makes a treatment for a rare autoimmune disease, for $ 39 billion in cash and shares. Competitive challenges and an erratic merger strategy keep the target price low. It is an opportunity and a threat to the CEO of the buyer, Pascal Soriot.

Despite recent speculation about major mergers, the Alexion deal is probably not what shareholders expected from AstraZeneca. Soriot is busy powering the group’s rapidly growing cancer business and rolling out a vaccine for Covid-19. His focus specializes in diseases that affect a small number of people, which is not one of the main strengths of the $ 142 billion company.

However, the timing seems smart. Its shares were trading prior to the announcement at a price 21 times higher than expected earnings for 2021, according to Refinitiv, giving it a powerful bargaining chip. The chances that US health care reforms will put serious pressure on drug prices are fading after elections failed to give Democrats decisive control of the Senate.

Alexion’s unpopularity could also be an opportunity. Although the stock price at Friday’s close valued the company at just 9 times its forecast earnings for 2021, it continues to grow rapidly, thanks in particular to Soliris, its treatment for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, a disease in which the immune system damages blood cells. Plus, you’re throwing away cash.

Analysts had expected Alexion to generate nearly $ 4 billion in operating profit by 2023, according to Refinitiv. AstraZeneca estimates that with the merger it can add 500 million in synergies, most of it cost savings. Applying Alexion’s 16% tax rate, Soriot will earn a return of just under 10%, after deducting the expected net cash of $ 400 million later this year. That beats Alexion’s cost of capital, which Morningstar estimates at 8.8%.

Alexion is cheap for many reasons. He has a history of questionable operations, including spending $ 8.4 billion on Synageva in 2015. Alexion thought he was buying $ 1 billion more annually, but the revenue ended up being a tenth. There are long-term concerns too. The goose that lays the golden eggs Soliris, which accounts for about two-thirds of revenue, is threatened by new Roche drugs, as well as imminent competition from cheaper duplicates.

However, Alexion may be better able to handle those pressures as part of AstraZeneca, which could open up markets like China to it. And Soriot hopes that Alexion’s technology will work in other, less specialized conditions. If you’re right, trading a rich stock for a dip could be a smart move.

