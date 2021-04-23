Alien: Isolation and Hand of Fate 2 for free on Epic Games Store

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Reducing in quantity compared to last week, but offering a clear increase in quality, this week there will be two new free games offered from the Epic Games Store, with two great titles like Alien: Isolation and Hand of Fate 2, which will test our decision-making capacity in two remarkably different environments, moving from role playing and fantasy to the darkest recesses of one of the most famous sagas in science fiction.

As always, both games will be available and redeemable through the Epic Games Store, so we will only have to log in with our Epic account, access both game tabs (Alien: Isolation and Hand of Fate 2), and complete the full purchase process.

We can also add them directly from the Epic Games launcher, where they will appear in a small pop-up at the top of the home, which will redirect us to the pages of these free games without having to resort to the web browser.

Once again, remember that like the rest of the free games offered in the Epic Games Store, these can only be exchanged for free for one week, being the new deadline next Thursday 29 July until 4:59 p.m. (peninsula time).

Alien: Isolation

Horror fans are in luck with the return of one of the most highly rated survival horror installments by fans.

Exploring an original story set 15 years after the events of the 1979 film Alien, Amanda Ripley has learned that the flight record of her mother’s ship has been recovered. Amanda heads to the Sevastopol space station to solve her mother’s mystery, but there she encounters something terrifying. Be part of a mission for survival in the labyrinthine station, without equipment or preparation, and put your nerves and skills to the test to get out of there alive.

Minimum requirements Alien: Isolation

Operating system: Windows 7 (32-bit)

Windows 7 (32-bit) Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E8500 3.16 GHz or equivalent



Intel Core 2 Duo E8500 3.16 GHz or equivalent Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GT 430 or AMD Radeon HD 5550

NVIDIA GeForce GT 430 or AMD Radeon HD 5550 Storage: 35 GB of free disk space

35 GB of free disk space Directx: Version 11

.

Hand of fate 2

Moving on to the second free game available, we will find the second installment of this curious dungeon crawler based on cards, boards and chance created by Defiant Development.

And it is that it is one of the most original titles that we have had the opportunity to analyze, with a gameplay model that will dance between the creation of decks to the board adventure and choice of routes, to the live combat under an experience action in third person. Master this board game literally alive and become the instrument of your revenge from this enigmatic dealer.

Minimum requirements Hand of Fate 2

Operating system: Windows Vista (32-bit) // Mac OSX 10.9

Windows Vista (32-bit) // Mac OSX 10.9 Processor: 2.4 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo or equivalent



2.4 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo or equivalent Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM GPU: Intel HD Graphics 4600, NVIDIA GeForce GT 630, or AMD Radeon HD 5670

Intel HD Graphics 4600, NVIDIA GeForce GT 630, or AMD Radeon HD 5670 Storage: 4 GB of free disk space

4 GB of free disk space Directx: Version 10

.