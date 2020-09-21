Alien life in the Universe? Here are 4 worlds it could exist in the Solar System

The recent discovery in the skies of Venus has given the charge to all the experts who have been looking for life within our Universe for a long time. Although life in the infernal world has already been hypothesized, there are other places within our system – much more likely – where life may have developed.

The first is obviously Mars. The detection of a lake under the southern polar cap and methane in the Martian atmosphere make the planet a very attractive candidate for life. Life may have existed long ago. The planet, in fact, may have had a much more favorable environment than today.

The second candidate is Europe, no, not the continent, but the moon of Jupiter. The satellite is believed to be a geologically active world, like Earth, because the strong bending of the tide heats its rocky and metallic interior and keeps it partially molten. Many scientists think that under the frozen surface there is a layer of liquid water (which can be over 100km deep) which is prevented from freezing due to heat flexion. We have evidence of this ocean: geysers erupting through cracks in the surface ice.

The third candidate is Enceladus, an ice-covered moon with an underground ocean of liquid water. Like Europa, the satellite could also be a potentially habitable world following the surprise discovery of huge geysers near the moon’s south pole. There may also be hydrothermal vents on the ocean floor, providing the chemistry needed for life and localized energy sources.

Last we have Titan the largest moon of Saturn and the only one in the Solar System with an atmosphere. It contains a thick orange haze of complex organic molecules and a methane weather system instead of water, complete with seasonal rains, periods of drought and surface sand dunes created by the wind. The atmosphere consists mainly of nitrogen, an important chemical element used in the construction of proteins in all known forms of life. The observations also revealed the presence of rivers and lakes of liquid methane and ethane and perhaps the presence of cryo-volcanoes, volcanoes that erupt liquid water rather than lava.