Alitalia’s Boeing 777 receives the most powerful engine in the world, the video

By Brian Adam
Alitalia's Boeing 777 receives the most powerful engine in the world, the video
Alitalia's Boeing 777 receives the most powerful engine in the world, the videoAlitalia’s Boeing 777 has just received a very important new “update”: the installation of the GE90-115B, the most powerful engine of civil aviation produced by General Eletric.

General Eletric is a company active in the field of technology and services. The engine in question, the General Electric GE90, used on the Boeing 777, in its -115B version is the most powerful aircraft engine ever built, surpassed in size (but not in power) only by its successor, the GE9X.

The first General Electric-powered Boeing 777 was delivered to British Airways on November 12, 1995. According to the Guinness Book of Records, the engine holds the record for maximum thrust; obtained inadvertently as part of a one-hour engine stress test. In October 2003, a Boeing 777-300ER even broke the ETOPS record by being able to fly for five and a half hours (330 minutes) with an engine off.

Specifically, the GE90-115B has a diameter of 3 meters, with 22 blades each 1 meter long and capable of supporting its weight of about 9 thousand kilograms. This incredible “metal beast” was mounted to the wing with only 12 bolts and has 42,500 kg of thrust, as reported by this new video of “La Stampa”.

Still on the subject: did you know that the next Air Force One could reach speeds of up to Mach 5? This means that the London-New York journey can be completed in just 90 minutes.

