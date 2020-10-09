All about the new iPhone 12: hardware, cameras and release dates

Next week the new iPhone 12 will be official, in a presentation event that will take place on October 13 at about 7:00 p.m. pm and, from what it seems, there will be no data left to know first-hand from those of Tim Cook, because today what we can consider as the “mother of all leaks” has taken place. One in which the data that we have been counting in recent months is confirmed and, in addition, sets a reservation and launch date to all models. And there are surprises.

The first thing that is confirmed is that heThe four smartphones will be compatible with 5G networks, although they will use it intelligently already demand of the applications that we use, reason why Apple decides to make the jump to the new generation. In addition, the four screens of this year’s models will be the same, not in size but in the technology they will use: Super Retina XDR Display will be its name and they hide OLED panels, compatible with HDR and Dolby Vision, covered by a resistant layer that those from Cupertino have called Ceramic Shield Front Cover. Remember that in the case of the iPhone 11 only the “Pro” models had the best screens.

Cameras are better

For the cameras, both the iPhone 12 Mini with 5.4 inches of screen and the normal 6.1 will have a dual sensor with wide angle and ultra wide angle functions, with improved night modes, updated Smart HDR and Deep Fusion. The difference with the “Pro” models will be that these 6.1 and 6.7-inch devices will add to the previous ones a 4x optical zoom and the famous LiDAR, for augmented reality tasks and improvement of some photographic modes such as portraits, etc. Now the lighting effects and filters can be applied in a virtual 3D on faces, bodies and objects in a completely real way. Yes, in the case of the iPhone 12 Pro Max the main sensor will be 47% larger than in the case of previous models, so even more precise results will be achieved.

Tim Cook in the video presentation of the new Apple Watch.

Booking and launch dates

At this point there are surprises because some of the dates that everyone accepted for good change, as it was that the iPhone 12 Mini and the 6.1-inch standard would go on sale at the end of this month of October. The new dates revealed in the Weibo leak point to a mix between normal and “Pro” models, which will alternate between the end of October and November. So they remain.

iPhone Mini (5.4 inch): reservations for November 6/7 and put on sale for the 13/14 of the same month

reservations for November 6/7 and put on sale for the 13/14 of the same month iPhone 12 and 12 Pro (6.1 inches): reservations for October 16/17 and put on sale one week later for October 23/24

reservations for October 16/17 and put on sale one week later for October 23/24 iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7 inches): reservations for the 13/14 of November and put on sale for the 20/21 of the same month

The prices revealed agree with those that we published a few days ago and that you can consult here.

