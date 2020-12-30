All for a wig: Mónica Noguera told why Daniel Urquiza got angry with her

- Advertisement -

This 2020 brings with it a period marked by illness and death among the population of Mexico and the world, and the artistic environment also suffered the loss of various characters, who, either due to some illness or an unfortunate accident, lost their lives this year. Such is the case of who was known as the king of extensions, hairdressing and beauty specialist Daniel Urquiza, who left this world on October 19 when his lifeless body was found in his apartment by elements of the security of his building.

His death shocked the public and some members of the middle of the show, who did not hesitate to comment on the matter, and although many agreed that Urquiza had a conflictive character that led him to confront many famous people, they also assured that it was a person tormented. More than two months after his death, it was Mónica Noguera who remembered him and spoke for the first time about the quarrels that undermined their friendship.

And the fact is that the television presenter, in addition to having established a long friendship with the stylist, was also part of the image of his beauty salon Stars Hair Extensions, located in a floor of the exclusive Torre Mayor in Mexico City, but their closeness ended due to an event that the driver revealed, although she admitted that she “failed” her late friend.

“They say to me: ‘Did you know about Daniel?’ And I said, ‘What?’ They tell me: ‘It seems that he was murdered … The Public Ministry still does not know’. I said, ‘He killed himself, I swear he killed himself.’ He had already tried before, he did not want to be here anymore, “recalled the commentator in an interview for the program. The sun rises.

Regarding the unfortunate circumstances of the employer’s death, Noguera asked the public not to “crucify him”, because “he was so immersed in hell that no one can explain himself” why she made the decision to tie a rope and suffocate in the bathroom of her apartment located in the exclusive area of ​​Polanco.

“Of a defense mechanism, of aggression, of violence in the face of certain situations in their life, certain people … There is one thing we have to understand: people who are intelligent, intellectual, have many more weapons verbally to kill you or to elevate you. And Dani had … many times it is a virtue, but many times it is also a weapon, that you do not need someone to hit you in the face, with the exact words they can do it. Dani was a character in that sense ”, he expressed.

The host of the program First hand She also recalled her lawsuit with Urquiza, who identified her as a thief after a misunderstanding arising from the use of an expensive wig that she gave to Noguera.

“He got upset with me, I started getting messages like: ‘Mona, isn’t Dani a very good friend of yours? He says horrible things about you. ‘ I didn’t see the horrible things he said; I failed him very badly and he trusted me, his mind failed him and he was in a very dark place, Dani was in an abyss that we did not realize ”, he said.

“Dani made a Kim Kardashian wig, for about $ 70 thousand pesos; he gives it to me, from: ‘Here, Mona, so you don’t mistreat your hair, I’ll give you the wig.’ But those wigs are very complicated to put them on, they are very professional and of good quality that you have to wear a mesh. After a month his assistant talks to me and says ‘Hey Moni, Dani tells me that if you’re not going to wear the wig, give it back to him.’ And I sent it to him ”, confessed the presenter who hinted that Urquiza took the situation personal as a slight and therefore stopped talking to him.