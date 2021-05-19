all in 1 platform zoom events is coming this summer

Zoom has announced that the service will launch the Zoom Events platform this summer . This will be an all-in-1 solution for organizing both public and private virtual events and conferences. In addition, the organizers of such events will also have the option of having participants pay for attending a virtual event or conference via online ticket sales on the platform. No maximum is set for the number of participants.

One platform for virtual events and conferences

Larger companies or organizations can also use Zoom Events, for example, to organize corporate events. Smaller companies and entrepreneurs who now use OnZoom will soon be able to do so via Zoom Events . OnZoom, now available in a beta version, will be part of Zoom Events. In fact, Zoom Events will be a combination of the current services Zoom Meetings, Chat and Video Webinars.

The development of Zoom Events is the result of research into the role of video communication in daily life after corona. It showed that more than three-quarters of the respondents expect that the accelerated roll-out of virtual solutions, such as video meetings, during the corona crisis, will also continue to be part of daily (business) life after corona. About half of the respondents say they are open to visiting hybrid events, which are organized partly physically and partly virtually.