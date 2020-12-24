All In One, access your email and social networks from the same site

- Advertisement -

The attractiveness of systems like those of Swiss army knives is that they concentrate in the same place or object, many useful characteristics. This allows us to save time and effort in finding and changing tools, having them all at hand and available. In the world of software, it is often also something quite beneficial and a sample of this is the app that we will present to you below.

Its name is All In One and its function is to concentrate access to email, social networks and other services for daily use in the same place.

Your email and social networks just a touch away

If we check the application drawer of our smartphones, we can see which are the apps we use most frequently. Generally, these point to social networks and email, so we will always have to run several apps and switch from one to another. We are really used to this dynamic, however, it could be much simpler and that is what All In One raises.

The main feature of this application is to concentrate access to email, social networks and other services in the same place. In this way, we will only have to run a single app to access everything we use in our daily lives.

When we run All In One, we notice that it is loaded with accesses to services such as Gmail, Google, Instagram, Twitter, Yahoo, Facebook, TikTok, Amazon, DuckDuckGo and even Wikipedia. In that sense, all we have to do is enter the app and log into all the services we use every day. Then, everything will be a matter of touching anyone and you will enter directly.

All In One has shortcuts such as the search bar, where you can enter the term you want and then touch the icons of the different engines available to search each one. So, we are talking about a suite that saves us the installation of several applications, concentrating them in just one. If you want an alternative that simplifies your use of email, social networks and other services, do not hesitate to try it.

For get It, follow this link.

