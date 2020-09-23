All landless flight tickets sold out in just seven minutes

Sydney Australia: Australian airline Qantas has launched a non-stop flight for distressed people in memory of air travel, with all tickets sold out in just 10 minutes. The flight was canceled due to the Corona epidemic.

The flight is landless and will land at the destination again for seven hours with an aerial view of beautiful Australia.

According to Qantas, the first flight will take off from Sydney on October 10 and after seven consecutive hours of landing, it will land in the same city on the same day and will not stop anywhere. It looks like it will land in Sydney again.

During this time, however, the plane will be kept on a low flight and some of the most beautiful and recreational places in Australia will be seen. These include the Great Barrier Reef and the Alor Rocks. The entire plane will be able to seat 134 passengers as the distance between them will be kept while all the tickets have been sold out in minutes.

Tickets for the Boeing 787 range from 57 575 to 27 2,765 and the price depends on the seat. A large number of people bought the ticket hand in hand because they missed the flight. Some people travel so much on a plane that they are used to it. Qantas has noticed exactly the same shortcomings.

Qantas also said that no flight in the company’s history has flown so fast. According to the company, people are remembering air travel. However, Japan and Taiwan have also launched similar flights for flight enthusiasts.