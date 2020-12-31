All new HBO movies and series for January 2021

The streaming video platform HBO has already announced the news that it has prepared in relation to films and series for the month of January 2021. If you are one of those who have access, we are going to tell you what you can enjoy as new in the first of the year that is about to begin.
As always, good quality is what this platform offers, which has in its Catalogue of product creations that are among the most important that have ever been launched in streaming, such as Game of Thrones; and, in addition, it has some very interesting creations such as The Sopranos or The Wired. The fact is that, to provide service to its users, the options with which the service will be released in 2021 are already known.
New series coming to HBO
A good amount of new options are those that arrive one of the pineras in the VOD services in what has to do with the multimedia contents. An example among the possibilities that you will find throughout the month of January 2021 are creations such as Charmed or El Nudo. We leave below the full list that you should know:
January 1
The knot
January 6th
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Season 2)
January 16
Real Time with Bill Maher (season 19)
January 18th
Batwoman (season 2)
January 19
Roswell: New Mexico ‘(season 3)
All American (season 3)
January 21st
Cormoran Strike: Deadly Target
January 22
Legacies
January 23
Painting with John
January 25
Euphoria: The perfect ones, am * marla ‘(special)
Charmed (season 3)
New Movies on HBO for January 2021
In this case, it is the feature films that you can know. A lot of Spanish creation, such as Alex de la Iglesia’s El Día de la Bestia or such interesting films as El Aviador. If you are a movie lover, this is what you will find next month on the platform:
January 1
Open your eyes
Sunrise, which is no small thing
The Aviator
Ay Carmela
Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice
Welcome Mister Marshall ‘
The ball
With a head full of honey
Ferpect crime
Hurry, hurry
The Day of the Beast
Geostorm
Isi / Disi. Love to the beast
Out to sea
Moscow gold
Cousins
It got out of hand
Shutter Island
Thesis
land
Titanic
January the 8th
Double lives
Group 7
The salt of the earth
January 9th
My God, what have we done to you?
January 15
Marie Curie
January 19
Gods of Egypt