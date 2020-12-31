All new HBO movies and series for January 2021

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The streaming video platform HBO has already announced the news that it has prepared in relation to films and series for the month of January 2021. If you are one of those who have access, we are going to tell you what you can enjoy as new in the first of the year that is about to begin.

As always, good quality is what this platform offers, which has in its Catalogue of product creations that are among the most important that have ever been launched in streaming, such as Game of Thrones; and, in addition, it has some very interesting creations such as The Sopranos or The Wired. The fact is that, to provide service to its users, the options with which the service will be released in 2021 are already known.

New series coming to HBO

A good amount of new options are those that arrive one of the pineras in the VOD services in what has to do with the multimedia contents. An example among the possibilities that you will find throughout the month of January 2021 are creations such as Charmed or El Nudo. We leave below the full list that you should know:

HBO

January 1

The knot

January 6th

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Season 2)

January 16

Real Time with Bill Maher (season 19)

January 18th

Batwoman (season 2)

January 19

Roswell: New Mexico ‘(season 3)

All American (season 3)

January 21st

Cormoran Strike: Deadly Target

January 22

Legacies

January 23

Painting with John

January 25

Euphoria: The perfect ones, am * marla ‘(special)

Charmed (season 3)

New Movies on HBO for January 2021

In this case, it is the feature films that you can know. A lot of Spanish creation, such as Alex de la Iglesia’s El Día de la Bestia or such interesting films as El Aviador. If you are a movie lover, this is what you will find next month on the platform:

January 1

Open your eyes

Sunrise, which is no small thing

The Aviator

Ay Carmela

Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice

Welcome Mister Marshall ‘

The ball

With a head full of honey

Ferpect crime

Hurry, hurry

The Day of the Beast

Geostorm

Isi / Disi. Love to the beast

Out to sea

Moscow gold

Cousins

It got out of hand

Shutter Island

Thesis

land

Titanic

January the 8th

Double lives

Group 7

The salt of the earth

January 9th

My God, what have we done to you?

January 15

Marie Curie

January 19

Gods of Egypt