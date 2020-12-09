All Passwords, create secure passwords and keep them safe on your Android

A strong password represents the wall between the integrity of our data and its loss. In that sense, we always emphasize the importance of both creating strong passwords and not repeating them. If you are one of those who uses the same password in all your accounts, then this app will come in handy if you are an Android user.

Its name is All Passwords and it is a password creator and manager that will facilitate the use of strong passwords and their protection.

Create and manage strong passwords from Android

We live in a time where all the information we handle is at a latent risk, due to the number of threats. Therefore, we must pay close attention to the security aspects of each account we use and the first step to do so is to create strong passwords. If you don’t have much creativity to combine characters, you can rely on the All Passwords app.

Through this app for Android you can easily generate very secure passwords. In this way, you will avoid putting your data at risk, using the same password for each service.

Its way of use is quite simple and does not differ too much from other password managers. In that sense, to start working with the app you will have to create a master password, which is the only one you will have to remember. Later, you can start generating new passwords for your accounts and these will be stored on your Android

When you want to log in, you just have to choose the corresponding credentials in the All Passwords database and that’s it. This application represents a safe and simple way to manage access to our accounts. You will be able to create and store the number of passwords you want on your Android, as well as generating categories to organize your accounts.

All information will remain encrypted within your computer and the application will not have communication with the outside. So if you are looking for a way to create strong passwords and have them available on your Android, don’t hesitate to give All Passwords a try.

