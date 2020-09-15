Latest news

All state at Level 2 in new Covid-19 plan, but additional restrictions for Dublin

By Brian Adam
Up to 200 people will be allowed to attend certain sporting events and all pubs except those in the capital will be open next week.

All state at Level 2 in new Covid-19 plan, but additional restrictions for Dublin

The entire state has been placed at level 2 in the government’s new plan to combat the Covid-19, but additional restrictions are to be introduced in the case of Dublin.

This means that up to 200 people will be allowed to attend certain sporting events and all pubs, except Dublin pubs, will be allowed to open next week.

Although Dublin is at Level 2 as planned, it has been said to be closer to Level 3.

The Government announced today Living with Covid-19, the new medium – term plan to tackle the pandemic. The plan sets out our lives and the coronary virus.

Launching the new plan, the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, said that we were not yet in a position to “get rid of the pandemic” but that it would be “clearer” in the future how this could be done.

The Taoiseach also said that it is a plan for how we can “live and work with the virus”.

The new plan will take effect at midnight tonight.

The plan consists of five levels, each with different restrictions depending on how the virus is spreading.

At Level Five things will be worse and if that were to be the case, strict locking and travel restrictions would be imposed nationally.

At level 2, the level announced for the whole state today, the no – food pubs will open next week everywhere except Dublin.

The ban on spectators at outdoor sporting events will end. 200 people were allowed to attend outdoor games until that was banned in early August and games have had no spectators since.

Under the new plan 100 people will be allowed to attend games in small venues and 200 people will be allowed to attend games in places that can accommodate 5,000 people or more.

It is hoped to gradually increase the number of people attending sporting events in the major parks, Croke Park, the Aviva and the like.

At level 2, six visitors from three families will be allowed into the house, as at present. 15 visitors allowed to gather outside in the garden.

But from midnight tonight, people in Dublin will only be allowed to meet one other family, whether inside or outside in the garden.

People are still encouraged to work from home if possible.

The number of people allowed to attend a wedding or funeral – 50 people – would not increase until level 1 was reached. 100 people would be allowed at that level.

Level 2 also involves 50 people for indoor events, in venues such as cinemas and theaters. People will be allowed to stay together in groups of six at such events.

100 people will be allowed to attend events in larger venues, venues where the two-meter social separation can be strictly enforced.

While there has been considerable concern about the sharp rise in the number of cases in Dublin for some time, the Government has decided to leave Dublin at Level 2 and introduce some additional restrictions. The Taoiseach said it would be a “very serious” decision to move the county to Level 3.

The Taoiseach also announced a change in the system under which virus policy decisions are made. NPHET would continue to be there to advise the Government on public health but a new group will be set up to make recommendations on the implementation of the policies, says the Taoiseach.

