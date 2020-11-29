All the differences between Instagram Reels and TikTok

After the spectacular success of TikTok, the Chinese app for short videos edited with music, especially during the months of confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mark Zuckerberg -CEO and creator of the Facebook empire- decided to move his tab and launch Reels this summer, a function integrated in Instagram that also allows you to create short music videos

Although Instagram Reels is a copy of TikTok, there are a number of characteristics that also differentiate them

Although when analyzing both social networks it can be seen that they have many similarities, the truth is that there are also some differences in terms of functionality, usability and the public that uses them. We review what would be the points where -for now- Instagram Reels and TikTok differ:

-App type: Perhaps it is the first and most notable difference. TikTok is an application that is downloaded on the mobile and used independently of another platform. Reels, depends on downloading and installing Instagram, and is just a section of this social network.

-Time duration of the videos: The length of time a video can last on both platforms is different. In TikTok the contents can have a maximum duration of 60 seconds, while in Reels they last 30 seconds since last October the limit was extended from the initial 15 seconds.

-Statistics: Instagram Reels offers a series of statistics: number of views, “likes” and comments generated, but in the case of TikTok, if you have a Pro account, you can also know the number of people who have seen the video on the “For You” section, the number of followers generated, user traffic by country, if the creation is a trend … as well as what sounds the followers listen to most to consider in future creations. That is, while the statistics in Reels are more limited, in TikTok they are much broader if you have a professional profile.

-Editing tools: TikTok is a complete video editing app, with a wide variety of effects, templates and filters. In addition, it has functions such as “Duet” to record with duets or “Stitch” to take scenes from other creations and use them in the content itself. While Reels has filters and effects, it does not have, at the moment, those other advanced functions that generate a lot of interaction between users.

-Advertising: TikTok allows you to include advertising and promote a product or service in the Feed, such as TopView, create promoted challenges with a brand’s hashtag, upload brand effects, etc. In the case of Instagram Reels, for now, the only option is to pay the creators to bring out the product in the video. However, Reels will allow products to be sold from its platform before the end of the year, as promised by Facebook. If the functionality does not arrive in 2020, it will surely be enabled next year.

-Average age of users: On average, users who use TikTok are much younger than those who use Instagram Reels, despite the fact that the average age of the TikTok user has risen in recent months.

-Use of Hashtags: TikTok has trending hashtags, something like the platform’s “trending topics”. In Reels there are no hashtags that can be known to be trending at that time. They can be used, yes, like the hashtags in the rest of Instagram posts.

-Algorithm: the TikTok algorithm is based on the behavior of the user within the app, to show him content that he may like in the “For you” tab. To do this, the system evaluates the number of times that content is repeated, the interactions and reactions with these types of videos, as well as the information and settings of your account and even the type of device the user uses.

In the case of Instagram Reels, it is about offering relevant content in the “Explore” tab, but there is not the same level of personalization in the content that is displayed. Instagram has to improve the Reels algorithm in order to offer the user an experience as enriching as that of TikTok.

