All the mobiles that Android 11 reaches

When Android 11, the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system, was released in September this year, the software was only available for Pixel phones, created by Google, and for high-end devices from brands like One Plus, Oppo and Xiaomi.

Mobile manufacturers have to adapt their models to the specifications of the operating system, which is why it takes longer to reach some models

Now Google has announced that Android 11 will reach a hundred models, among which are mobile brands such as Samsung, LG, Sony, Huawei, Motorola, Nokia, ZTE, and Vivo, among others. The deployment of this new operating system, which offers considerable new features, such as connectivity improvements, ease of use, greater control of privacy and the possibility of controlling smart devices at home, among others, will be carried out gradually and it is expected that to be completed in the next few weeks.

This is the list of equipment models that will be equipped with the Android 11 operating system in the coming days:

-Samsung devices: the Galaxy Note 20; Galaxy Note 20 Ultra; Galaxy S20 Ultra; Galaxy S10; Galaxy S20 Plus; Galaxy S20; Galaxy S10 Plus; Galaxy S10E; Galaxy S10 Lite; Galaxy Note 20 Ultra; Galaxy Z Fold 2; Galaxy Z Flip 5G; Galaxy Tab S7 + 5G; Galaxy Tab S7 +; Galaxy Tab S7 5G; Galaxy Tab S7; Galaxy Tab S6 5G; Galaxy Tab S6; Galaxy Tab S6 Lite; Galaxy Note 10 Plus; Galaxy Note 10; Galaxy Fold; Galaxy Z Flip; Galaxy A71; and the Samsung Galaxy A51.

The Android 11 update for these computers will be called: “One UI 3.0”.

-LG equipment: Equipment models are not yet confirmed. However, the brand has confirmed that most of its devices will receive the update.

-Sony equipment: the Xperia 1 II; Xperia 10 II; and the Xperia Pro.

-Huawei equipment: Due to the confrontation that this company has with the United States government, its new mobiles do not have Google apps and services (although there is a way to install them). However, the company assured that it will update its equipment using the open source version of Android. Among the announced models are: the Huawei P30; Huawei P30 Pro; Huawei Mate 30 Pro; Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G; Huawei Mate 30; Huawei Mate 30 5G; Huawei P40; Huawei P40 Pro; Huawei P40 Pro Plus; Huawei P40 Lite; and the Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche.

-Motorola equipment: the Motorola Razr 5G; Motorola One 5G; Motorola Edge; Motorola Edge Plus; Motorola One Fusion Plus; Motorola Razr; Moto G Stylus; Motorola One Hyper; and the Moto G Power.

-Nokia equipment: the Nokia 1.3; Nokia 2.3; Nokia 4.2; Nokia 5.3; Nokia 6.2; Nokia 7.2; Nokia 8.3; Nokia 8.1; and the Nokia 9 PureView.

-ZTE equipment: only the ZTE Axon 20 5G.

-Live Teams: the Vivo X50 Pro; Vivo X50 Pro Plus; and the Vivo X50.

-OnePlus equipment: the company will update the following new models: the OnePlus 7T Pro; OnePlus 7T; OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition; OnePlus 7T Pro 5G; OnePlus 7; OnePlus 7 Pro; OnePlus 8; OnePlus 8 Pro; OnePlus Nord; OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition; OnePlus 6T; and the OnePlus 6.

-Xiaomi equipment: the company includes the following new models on the list: Xiaomi Mi 9; Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G; Xiaomi Mi 9 SE; Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite; Xiaomi Mi 9T; Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro; Xiaomi Mi 10; Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro; Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition; Xiaomi Mi Note 10; Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro; Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite; Little F2 Pro; Little X2; Little M2 Pro; Xiaomi Mi A3; Redmi K30 Pro; Redmi K30; Redmi K30i 5G; Redmi K30 5G; Redmi K20 Pro; Redmi K20; Redmi Note 9; Redmi Note 9 Pro; Redmi Note 9 Pro Max; Redmi 10X 5G; Redmi 10X 5G; Redmi 9; Redmi 9C; and the Redmi 9.

-Oppo equipment: the company will update the following new models: Oppo Find X2; Oppo Find X2 Pro; Oppo Reno 4 Pro; Reno 3; Reno 3 Pro; and the Oppo Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition.

Those people who have a model of mobile phone not in the list higher, they will have to wait a longer time to receive the update. This is because each manufacturer, before, must optimize and make the appropriate modifications so that the operating system works correctly in each of its models, something that takes time.

.