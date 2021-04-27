All the news coming to iOS 14.5

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The new version of the iOS operating system, 14.5, will be available this week. Starting next Friday, April 30, it can be downloaded on all iPhone devices, as confirmed last week during the “Spring Loaded”, the Apple event in which they presented the new purple iPhone, the new iPad Pro and many other novelties.

The software update incorporates new tools that reinforce user privacy

As for the new version of the operating system, these will be the new functionalities that will be included:

– Mask recognition: Among the new functionalities of the iOS 14.5 operating system, the improvement in facial recognition technology stands out. Adapting to the circumstances, Apple has adapted this system to facilitate the unlocking of the phone when the user is wearing the mask.

However, this is achieved through the joint activity of facial recognition technology and the Apple Watch, so this function will only be useful if the user of iOS 14.5 has, in addition to his iPhone, one of these watches.

-Improved privacy: Another significant novelty in the new operating system is the reinforcement of user privacy and security. From now on, all third-party applications must explicitly ask their users for permission to use their data for advertising purposes, something that has not sat well with companies like Facebook, which have had to adapt their apps to the operation of iOS 14.5 to continue to be supported in the Apple Store.

-Navigate safely: The new operating system will incorporate a safe browsing mode to alert users of potentially dangerous websites. It will also redirect traffic through its own servers, so that customer identity and data are hidden and protected.

-Other news: In addition, Apple introduces new features such as the ability to choose a default music playback service for Siri, which will have updated voices, a horizontal home screen to avoid having to rotate the mobile and new emojis.

The update is expected to be installed automatically on the devices but, if not, it is possible to do it manually by going to “Settings”, then to “General” and finally clicking on “Software Update”.

