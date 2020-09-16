All the news of the latest Apple event: Watch and iPad yes, iPhone 12 no

On September 15, 2020, Apple held the long-awaited event called “Time Flies”, where it presented several new features. The duration of the virtual keynote was about an hour and in this time frame they met interesting products and services, from Apple Watch Series 6 up to Apple One. There have also been some illustrious absentees, on all iPhone 12, but certainly there is a lot to analyze. Let’s go, therefore, to make a summary of what was unveiled by the Cupertino company during the aforementioned event.

Apple Watch Series 6

The rumors were very insistent on this and in fact in the end came the announcement of Apple Watch Series 6. The novelty that attracted the most attention was the SpO2 functionality, the monitoring of oxygen in the blood. This is a possibility already known by those who are used to using a certain type of wearable device, but the company of Tim Cook wants to aim for a measurement time of 15 seconds, as well as improved accuracy. As for the other main novelties, the Always On display has become 2.5 times brighter compared to the previous generation and a new silicone strap called Solo Loop has been introduced alongside the woven Solo Loop, available in various colors. At the software level, the operating system is watchOS 7, so there are all the appropriate features introduced by this version.

Not missing a feature called Family Setup, which allows parents to set up their child’s Apple Watch via their iPhone, in order to monitor their activities and allow children to keep in touch with the family even without a smartphone. Also present many new watchfaces. The starting price for Italy is set at 439 euros for the variant with Sport Loop strap. For more details on all available configurations and their prices, you can refer to the official Apple website. Latest news is the fact that there is no charger in the box. Availability starts from 16 September 2020.

Apple Watch SE

In combination with Watch Series 6, Apple has also formalized the much-rumored Apple Watch SE, which someone has already begun to define as “cheap Apple Watch”. The starting price is in fact equal to 309 euros with Solo Loop strap. Also in this case, you can find all the configurations of the case directly on the official portal of the Cupertino company. Availability starts on September 18, 2020. The processor is the same as last year’s generation of Apple smartwatches, while the case dimensions are 40 and 44mm. Also present new watchface, compass and altimeter, as well as fall detection and sleep monitoring (watchOS 7). In short, Tim Cook’s company has launched a less advanced and cheaper smartwatch than Watch Series 6, which could appeal to a certain type of user.

iPad Air 4 (or “iPad Air” only)

Rumors and leaks are no longer wrong now even with regard to Apple events. It’s no surprise, then, that the much-talked-about iPad Air 4 with edge-to-edge screen has finally arrived. As expected, in addition to the aforementioned “full-screen” panel, there are also other interesting innovations, from the presence of the Touch ID (integrated in the power button) to theadoption of USB Type-C port, which therefore “retires” the classic Lightning for this model. Apple has not spared itself even in terms of performance, since under the body we find the new A14 Bionic processor with a 5nm production process. According to the Cupertino company, the latter is able to offer 40% higher performance than the previous generation. The panel is 10.9 inches and has a resolution of 2360×1640 pixels. The front camera is 12MP, while the front camera is 7MP. As for prices in our country, iPad Air 4 starts from 669 euros for the Wi-Fi variant with 64GB of internal memory. Availability is set to start in October 2020. For more details, you can refer to the official website of the Tim Cook company.

iPad 8 (or “iPad” only)

Remaining in the world of tablets, alongside the iPad Air 4 came the announcement of iPad 8. The price for Italy starts from 389 euros for the Wi-Fi variant with 32GB of internal memory, while availability starts from 18 September 2020. This tablet makes use of a A12 Bionic processor and the classic Touch ID. There is no lack of support for the Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard. Apple estimates a battery life of around 10 hours. The panel in this case has a diagonal of 10.2 inches, while the resolution is 2160×1620 pixels. If you want to learn more about the product, find more information on the official Apple portal.

Apple One and Fitness +

Not only physical devices were presented during the “Time Flies” event, but during the keynote hour the announcements of some services also arrived. More precisely, Apple has unveiled Fitness +, a subscription designed for those who want to carry out workouts that will try to motivate users also through integration with Apple Music. However, this subscription will not arrive in Italy. Definitely more interesting for our country is the Apple One subscription, which comes to us in the Individual and Family formats. The former includes Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud for the price of € 14.95 per month, while the second increases storage to 200GB and allows sharing with five other people. More information is available on the official website of the Tim Cook company.

iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14

If you are among those who have an Apple device released in recent years, you should know that the Cupertino company will start the rollout of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14 starting from 16 September 2020. Those who had signed up for the iOS 14 Beta have already received the update, while for the others the fateful time could probably be 19 Italian. As for the main new features of iOS 14, we mention the widgets, App Library and the Picture in Picture functionality. As for watchOS 7, there are sleep monitoring and hand washing detection.

The big absentees: iPhone 12 and AirTag

We conclude this “recap” of what was presented during the “Time Flies” event with the products that were expected by users and that had divided the leakers until the last moment. In the end, the range of iPhone 12 smartphones did not show up, just as the AirTag smart keychain, so much rumored in the weeks leading up to the event, did not reveal itself. At this point, a rumor from some time ago could be true, describing a possible announcement of this product alongside the iPhone 12. At the moment there are no official details yet regarding the presentation date, but at this point the chosen month could be October 2020.