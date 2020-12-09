All the “YouTube Plates” received by the channels with the most subscribers

When a YouTube channel has a certain number of subscribers, the company awards the content creator a plaque, also called a “YouTube Button”, which recognizes their work and rewards their work on the platform.

To receive a plaque it is necessary to achieve at least 100,000 subscribers

There are eight different badges, depending on the number of subscribers achieved and other achievements on the platform. Each of them has a different color and shape and is delivered personalized with the name of the channel and a certification. These are the different types of plates that exist:

-Silver plate– Delivered to YouTube content creators when they reach 100,000 subscribers on their channel. It appears to be made of silver, although it is actually ‘silver plated’, so that it costs less and also to prevent users from trading in them.

-Gold plate: It is delivered when the youtuber reaches one million subscribers on his channel. Like the previous one, it is not made of gold itself, but it does have a bath of this element.

-Diamond plate: Those with the diamond button have earned 10 million subscribers to their channel.

-Ruby plate: is the recognition that YouTube gives to content creators with 50 million subscribers. Few have succeeded, and the first was the “PewDiePie” channel, which currently has 108 million subscribers. In 2018, the “T-Series” channel achieved the second ruby ​​plate in history, and it was delivered fully personalized. It currently has 164 million subscribers.

-Red diamond plate– This YouTube button is given to those who reach 100 million subscribers. This board only has some channels like PewDiePie and T-Series.

Advantages for channels with less than 100,000 subscribers on YouTube

In addition to the awards, YouTube offers a series of advantages only for users who, although they do not reach 100,000 subscribers, are beginning to create their content on the platform. Of course, they are not given any “badge”.

-Advantages of «graphite»: the benefit for channels with less than 1,000 subscribers is being able to use Creator Studio (YouTube Studio), a tool that allows you to manage and customize the channel.

-Advantages of «Opal»: For channels that have between 1,000 and 10,000 subscribers, they can already be part of the YouTube Partner Program and start earning money if they manage to accredit more than 4,000 hours of playback of their content in the last year.

-Advantages of «Bronze»: Channels with 10,000 to 100,000 subscribers can access YouTube Spaces and take part in “Pop-up Spaces” events anywhere in the world, as well as participate in the “YouTube NetxUp” contest. In addition, they can market products on “Teespring”, an e-commerce platform.

