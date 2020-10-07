Allegations made by prisoners in Wales are being threatened when they speak Welsh

A prison spokesman denied the allegations and said they had staff training in place to encourage the use of Welsh in prison.

Prisoners in Wales say they are discriminated against when they speak to each other in Welsh.

HMP Berwyn prison is the largest in Britain with 2,100 people in captivity there but problems with the use of Welsh have come to light in a new report.

The prisoners say that the prison officers do not understand the Welsh language and have threatened to deprive them of their privileges if they do not speak English.

Officials are said to think they are being insulted or that the prisoners are conspiring with each other when they speak Welsh.

The allegations were published in a report prepared by inspectors from the Independent Monitoring Board which monitors the welfare of prisoners in Britain.

The report recommended that it would help prisoners if they always had a Welsh speaker.

Prisoners at HMP Berwyn also stated that they are not provided with Welsh – speaking interpreters when brought before disciplinary committees.

That leaves the prisoners with no confidence that the prison staff is impartial.

A prison spokesman denied the allegations and said they had staff training in place to encourage the use of Welsh in prison.

This is not the first time the Welshman has created problems in the prison, which opened in 2017.

The prison’s chief inspector, Peter Clarke, had previously said he was concerned about the lack of Welsh-speaking prison officers. He said they were unable to monitor the telephone conversations in Welsh.

He said the shortage of translators meant they had a backlog to clear which went back over two months.