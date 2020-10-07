Latest news

Allegations made by prisoners in Wales are being threatened when they speak Welsh

By Brian Adam
0
9
Allegations made by prisoners in Wales are being threatened when they speak Welsh
Allegations Made By Prisoners In Wales Are Being Threatened When

Must Read

Game Reviews

Hotshot Racing, analysis: the unmistakable taste of good arcade

Brian Adam - 0
The spirit of the arcade racers of the 90s accelerates to full speed in this new low poly racing proposal for PC, PS4, Xbox...
Read more
Android

How to easily delete a person or object from a photo with a free app

Brian Adam - 0
Photos do not always turn out the way we would like. Sometimes they are blurry, we go out with our eyes...
Read more
Tech News

Edge now has the ability to translate the selected text thanks to the latest update on the Dev Channel

Brian Adam - 0
Microsoft continues to bet on bringing new functions to its brand new browser based on Chromium and now it is the version...
Read more
Latest news

Disabling Bing in the Windows 10 search box is very easy just by following these steps

Abraham - 0
Bing is Microsoft's proposal to try to stand up to the powerful Google search engine of the company based in Mountain View. It is not...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

A prison spokesman denied the allegations and said they had staff training in place to encourage the use of Welsh in prison.

Allegations made by prisoners in Wales are being threatened when they speak Welsh

Prisoners in Wales say they are discriminated against when they speak to each other in Welsh.

HMP Berwyn prison is the largest in Britain with 2,100 people in captivity there but problems with the use of Welsh have come to light in a new report.

The prisoners say that the prison officers do not understand the Welsh language and have threatened to deprive them of their privileges if they do not speak English.

Officials are said to think they are being insulted or that the prisoners are conspiring with each other when they speak Welsh.

The allegations were published in a report prepared by inspectors from the Independent Monitoring Board which monitors the welfare of prisoners in Britain.

The report recommended that it would help prisoners if they always had a Welsh speaker.

Prisoners at HMP Berwyn also stated that they are not provided with Welsh – speaking interpreters when brought before disciplinary committees.

That leaves the prisoners with no confidence that the prison staff is impartial.

A prison spokesman denied the allegations and said they had staff training in place to encourage the use of Welsh in prison.

This is not the first time the Welshman has created problems in the prison, which opened in 2017.

The prison’s chief inspector, Peter Clarke, had previously said he was concerned about the lack of Welsh-speaking prison officers. He said they were unable to monitor the telephone conversations in Welsh.

He said the shortage of translators meant they had a backlog to clear which went back over two months.

Related Articles

Latest news

2020 ‘Portraits’ launched and eight new writers added to the collection

Brian Adam - 0
The eight writers who will be added to the Portraits archive next year have also been named ...
Read more
Latest news

€ 1.72 million of Gaeltacht money left unspent by Department

Brian Adam - 0
€ 1.72 set aside last year was not spent on Gaeltacht schemes and language planning ...
Read more
Latest news

Disabling Bing in the Windows 10 search box is very easy just by following these steps

Abraham - 0
Bing is Microsoft's proposal to try to stand up to the powerful Google search engine of the company based in Mountain View. It is not...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©