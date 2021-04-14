Allwinner D1 SBC: You’ll only need $ 13 to get started in RISC-V

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Allwinner D1 SBC is one of the new single board computers (Raspberry type to understand us) that is going to reach the market under the RISC-V architecture. Its price will be ridiculous: only 13 dollars.

RISC-V is the new and promising hardware architecture that, under the responsibility of the Foundation of the same name, in which major industry players participate, intend to follow the successful open source movement that has revolutionized software development in the field of software. hardware, producing Open Source processors as an alternative in some fields of use to ARM and also to the producers of x86 chips, Intel and AMD, ubiquitous in personal computers and servers for the last four decades.

The objective is even more ambitious and complex than in the software section and of course, RISC-V is currently a total niche away from the consumer market, although in the last year we have seen a dozen products to start with this architecture and announcements innovative such as Intel in the sense that it will manufacture chips for third parties under this architecture.

Allwinner D1 SBC: Only $ 13

This plate will not break performance records, but price, since it will be one of the more affordable options for RISC-V. Focused on development tasks, it is the first with the Allwinner Xuantie-C906 SoC, a 64-bit development with a single core working at 1 GHz frequencies and 2D graphics acceleration. The rest of the specifications are in line with the low (very low) cost:

SoC: Allwinner D1 XuanTie C906 with single core RISC-V of 64 bits at 1.0 GHz. HiFi4. DSP. Accelerated 2D graphics.

Memory: 1 GB DDR3.

Storage: 256MB SPI NAND flash.

Storage: MicroSD card support.

Video: HDMI 1.4 output up to 4Kp30 and MIPI DSI.

Co-Decoding: H.265 up to 1080p60 or 4Kp30. H.264 up to 1080p60 or 4Kp24. MPEG-1/2/4. Jpeg. VC1 up to 1080p60. JPEG / MJPEG encoding up to 1080p60.

Audio: 3.5 mm jack. Digital digital audio output under HDMI. On-board microphone connector.

Connectivity_ Gigabit Ethernet. WiFi 4 and Bluetooth via an XR829 module. 1 USB 2.0 port. 1 USB Type-C OTG port. 40-pin GPIO connector.

Otherwise, the Allwinner D1 SBC has a 6-layer PCB and super compact dimensions of 85 x 56mm – little more than a credit card. It is powered via the USB Type C 5V / 2A port. Software-wise, the board supports Allwinner’s ‘Tina’ Linux distribution Debian-based. An interesting board for smart displays, IP cameras, smart speakers and other applications that do not require fast I / O or 3D graphics accelerators, and in general to start the development of the promising RISC-V hardware architecture.

For those who need something more complete and general purpose uses, surely the most powerful option is the mini-ITX board from SiFive. Other options go through the BeagleV or the Pine64 Quartz64. All with more possibilities than this Allwinner D1 SBC, but none comes close to its price. You have information about them and what is cooked in RISC-V in this tag.