Almost all the specifications of the supposed new high-end Motorola codenamed “Nio” are leaked

Sometimes we know that a new mobile model is about to come out but we do not know its specifications, and in other cases we have the specifications but it is not clear which model they correspond to. That is the case of a mysterious Motorola Nio, whose characteristics have been almost completely filtered in a German publication.

We don’t know what its final name will be, except that it has the model number XT2125 and the Motorola Nio codename, and it would be Motorola’s next high-end for early 2021

Another Motorola with Snapdragon 865

According to the leak, the Motorola Nio – a name that, we reiterate, is not the end that the product will have on the market – would be a future high-end with Snapdragon 865, following in the wake of the Motorola Edge +, which was the return to the high-end path for the company. The fact that it mounts the Snapdragon 865 and not the more recent and powerful Snapdragon 865+, makes us think that it would not be a new Motorola Edge, but perhaps a new model.

As for its storage, it is expected with a version of 8 + 128 GB and, perhaps, with a larger one with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The screen does not know its diagonal or type of panel, but the leak does mention that it would be Full HD + and with a refresh rate of at least 90 Hz.

The Moto Edge +, with its screen curved at 90 Hz

As for the cameras, the filtration paints us a terminal with three cameras, the main one of 64 megapixels, an ultra wide angle of 16 megapixels and a third sensor of 2 megapixels for depth. Ahead, it would have two perforated cameras on the screen: one 16 megapixel and one 8 megapixel.

This is what has been leaked at the moment of this mysterious new high-end 5G mobile from Motorola, which we are expected to meet during the first half of next year and under a nomenclature that is yet to be known.

Via | Playfuldroid