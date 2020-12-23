Alone with George Clooney: The Regretful Role and Advice That Would Have Been Given in ER

- Advertisement -

Midnight sky (The Midnight Sky) brings us to George Clooney back to the movies. Augustine Lofthouse is his character, a lonely and stubborn scientist who decides to stay at a station in the Arctic after the Earth has been nearly destroyed. Your mission there is to prevent a spaceship from returning home. In the middle of the sky, the astronauts are far from the catastrophe that the planet experienced and are commanded by Sully (Felicity Jones). She is accompanied by Mitchell (Kyle chandler), Tom (David oyelowo), Maya (Tiffany boone) and Sánchez (Demian Bichir).

Clooney also gets behind the scenes and becomes the director of this apocalyptic movie. Before its premiere, the day before Christmas Eve, the Oscar-winning actor for Syriana, he talked alone with Teleshow about the pandemic, the advice that would be given if he could go back in time and even revealed what his dream is.

—This new film talks about the meaning of life, why we are here on earth. I wanted to ask you if you had these feelings during the pandemic

“Yeah look, it was interesting.” When we started filming there was no pandemic, but there was the idea of ​​arguing about remorse. My character struggles and lives with his remorse. And there was also the idea that all the hate that we see in the world could explode at any moment. The pandemic arrived in the post-production of the film and it was very clear that the film was about the inability to communicate, the inability to be at home with the people we love.

—Your character is a very lonely man with serious problems when it comes to establishing relationships and social ties. What things about George Clooney can we find in Augustine?

-Not much. Augustine is a character who does things she never wanted to do. And feel remorse and remorse is carcinogenic in you, it is toxic, it kills you. If you gathered all the people who live with remorse, we would see that they do not age well, they are angry. I don’t have that in my life. Yes of course there are some things that I regret, but in general my life has gone better than I had thought. I have a great marriage, wonderful children, and work was better than I thought. So I don’t have much of the qualities of Augustine.

“Speaking of regrets, do you have a role that you regret playing?”

-Okay, yes! I have several. Batman on Batman and Robin, Without a doubt. But the truth of the matter is, if you make a movie that fails spectacularly and you blame yourself a little for it and survive, it ends up being a very healthy thing to do. You don’t learn from successes, you learn from mistakes, from failure. That’s when you learn. In success, everyone tells you how good you are, on the other hand, in failure is when you say to yourself: “Well let’s see, what do I need to change, adjust and fix.”

“How was the experience of directing yourself?”

—Well it was easy because I said to myself “you did a very good job” and then I would leave (laughs). You try to do your job quickly, not take as many takes of yourself as you do of the other actors because it wouldn’t look very good. It’s not as hard as it looks.

“If you could travel back in time and meet the George Clooney doctor from the series ERWhat advice would you give yourself?

—I think that mainly it would say to me; “You don’t have to prove yourself.” In other words, when you are young, what you try to do is prove to yourself that you can do something, from acting or whatever, to prove that you can. So when you get older, you realize that you don’t have to try it anymore, and that you need to relax around things to feel better. It helps me a lot to think that although I learned it a little late!

“I read in an interview that you cut your hair yourself, is that true?”

-Yes Yes of course

—You do it very well

—It’s that it’s easy, my hair is very stiff, it doesn’t take much work, I cut it short and in a week it grows again. I cut your hair if you want (laughs)

“How is your life going, your next dream?” You dream of working with …

—Uh…. Let’s see

-I’m not available…. (laughs)

—You ruined my dream, you destroyed it (laughs). Returning to my dream, I would like to continue directing, no matter with whom. My dream is to keep working until I’m old and be wearing diapers like my children do now!

