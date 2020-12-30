Alone with the protagonists of Cobra Kai: the unexpected success, the nostalgia of the Karate Kid and the bullying

- Advertisement -

The mythical story of karate Kid seems not to want to disappear from our lives. The years that separate us from the premiere of the film, back in the 80s, do not seem to be so many and the mourning of those two adolescents is more present than ever.

Netflix added to its platform, in full quarantine, the first two seasons of Cobra Kai that had been released a few years ago on YouTube Premium. There began the phenomenon of this series that we saw as a family. Parents who witnessed the original movies sat down with their children to watch this sequel. And more than one returned to see the films that gave rise to everything. Because melancholy always has a very loyal audience.

In this way we witnessed the evolution of the characters over the decades and we remember that sometimes the most “popular” in high school is not always the most successful in adulthood. So Johnny Lawrence, who as a young man was most admired by all, over the years had a dark life: unstable jobs, constantly changing couples and a son to whom he gave almost no love and attention. Danny Larusso, on the other hand, who had suffered bullying in his teens, managed to form a beautiful family, with a wife and children who adore him and a thriving business that generates great profits.

But one day destiny crosses them again in life and on the tatami. Miyagi-do and Cobra Kai became not only karate styles but two opposite ways of life. Patience and tolerance versus competitiveness and extreme training.

– What can you tell us about this new season? Danny and Johnny are they going to become friends at some point?

—Zabka: Season three focuses more on the idea of ​​healing and putting the pieces back in place, but it’s like a broken leg: sometimes it fits badly and it doesn’t look good, there is something to that. It is a combination between a comedy, with good music, action. We will also go very deep into some of the origins of Cobra Kai and Miyagi Do. It’s a great job and I’m really looking forward to it!

—Macchio: Regarding whether they are going to become best friends, we don’t want that to happen yet (laughs). There are moments in the first two seasons where these guys get along really well and we enjoy it. When they put the differences aside they are, I would tell you, almost compatible. In fact they share certain experiences that are similar. What happens next is that each one returns to their way of being and they collide again. I think the audience wants to see both. It will be an interesting journey and it is what I think people want to see.

—List: We come from an intense finale to season two, considering the state Miguel was in. In my case, it happened to me in these months that I was going to look for a pizza and people asked me: Tell me if it’s okay, if Miguel is alive!

—Mouser: I think a lot of things will have to be rebuilt this season. The most important of this season are the funniest aspects of Cobra Kai, the magic of karate Kid the original saga, the cool aspects of martial arts. These are things that I enjoyed a lot and I think people are going to love them.

—Midueña: I think that when we entered season three we were all in a kind of limbo, due to the events of the fight at school, where Miguel falls from the railing, Tory falls down the stairs and Robby runs away. They are all going to create a strange dynamic together between Miyagi-do and Cobra Kai. The relationship between them is going to break down or be difficult to maintain.

—How did you handle the success of Cobra Kai?

—Macchio: It was incredible! We were doing very well two years ago when the series was seen on YouTube Premium. It was the beginning of this success and people commented, among themselves, about the series, but it was not so easy for everyone to have access. And then the arrival of the series on Netflix made it so global since it reached so many countries and then it was perfect, how do we handle it? With a big smile (laughs)

—Zabka: It was a surprise, the series was getting better and better. First the fact that we could make the series, then make it with the same spirit of the films and finally the reception of the audience. It was a slow progression and it became more and more exciting. These characters from karate Kid They are no longer ours, they are yours. The reason it exists is because history is a part of many people’s lives. It is the fuel that we use for what we are doing now. It is a celebration to be able to do this series. Especially in these times, when the family got together to see her because there wasn’t much else to do, so they got together to watch a series. It brought the families together again. There are so many stories of people saying “I haven’t talked to my dad in a long time and I called him when I saw the show.” Is incredible.

–Cobra Kai You are encouraged to deal closely with the issue of bullying and the havoc that this can cause, how did you experience these types of bullying in your years at school?

—Mouser: In my case, I’ve been an actress since I was very young, so I went in and out of school many times and I felt pretty bad about it. At that moment I felt that it was the end of the world and now looking back I say: “Oh my god I was so stupid!” And I would like to relive that stage in a more fun way. Many times it was the girl who ate alone in the bathroom because she had no one to have lunch with. And it was really fun to be in the opposite position in the first season when Samantha was at the cool table and I said to myself: “I’m finally here, I’m at the cool table!”

—List: In my case I had to deal with really creepy people. I learned a lot from Tori, my character, because I felt that I didn’t know how to defend myself and how to make myself respected and I think you have to put limits on people. And that was something I learned from my character, because I was very apologetic, that everything was fine and I think that in the world you have to fight for yourself and know how to find a balance. I suffered bullying but I was able to get out of there. And if you have something that you are passionate about, and people tease you or laugh at it, it is because they themselves are insecure. It takes a long time, but now I’m finally at peace. I used to think about that time and it really affected me.

—Midueña: Luckily I had a good experience in my high school and I think part of that is because of the friends I made, I suppose they will be the ones I will have for the rest of my life. The advice I give everyone is: Find people who have the same interests, who love you and you love them. I believe that friendship is not a transaction, you do not need anything from them and that is the important thing

—Jacob, your character suffers a lot of bullying in Cobra KaiWhat message would you like to give to teens who watch this series?

—Bertrand: “Don’t bully people, it really sucks”, it’s a lot of things that make people suffer. I learned that many times when someone bullies you it is not specifically about you, but that they are probably hurting themselves. Violence is not the answer, we cannot preach that, that would clearly be very wrong.

—Xolo in your case, your character finds in Lawrence a person he can trust. Do you think teens need this kind of support?

—Midueña: Miguel is someone who doesn’t have a role model at the beginning, he does have his mother and grandmother, but with Johnny, he finds someone who really trusts him, that’s why we see in season one that Miguel is willing to do what let it be to win because he wants Johnny to be proud of him.

“Ralph, if you could travel back in time and meet the young man from karate KidWhat advice would you give yourself?

—Macchio: When I look back, that is, when I was young, I think what I would have done differently. In fact, everything has turned out very well, especially with my wife, my children and my career. I am very lucky. But I think you also make your own luck. Being sincerely yourself, sharing and opening up to others have marked me. I was very blessed.

