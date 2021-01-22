Tech News

Alphabet’s Loon Project comes to an end

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Via Google X
After the launch of the last Alphabet balloon lasting 312 days in the air, we wondered if HBAL703 was the first of many with the longest permanence in the sky. Well, now we have an answer and it is no. This is because Project Loon has come to an end.

The Loon Project saw its origins in 2013. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, launched this program in order to bring the internet to the most remote areas of our planet. Areas where service is lousy. The Loon balloons were sailing 65,000 feet high. In addition, they were characterized by working in a network.

These required a wireless connection from a telecommunications provider to transmit the signal to the nearest balloon and from there to other flying devices. Signal that once inside the Project Loon network, users were redirected. In addition to this, the Loon balloons returned to their point of origin once their journey was over. This allowed the Alphabet team to analyze and optimize it.

Project Loon balloons on the ground
Project Loon team disassembling the balloons

But why did Alphabet decide to end Project Loon?

Until recently we thought there was still a future for Project Loon. The last of its flights yielded satisfactory results. However, it seems that it was not enough, as the company has indicated that it cannot keep it afloat. In a blog post the company has indicated that:

“… The road to commercial viability has turned out to be much longer and riskier than expected. So we made the difficult decision to shut down Loon. In the coming months, we will begin to liquidate the operations and it will no longer be another bet within Alphabet ”.

Similarly, the company has indicated that the “Loon team will continue.” For now they are committed to their employees and in placing them “alternative roles in X, Google and Alphabet.”

Three people from Project Loon working

Of the team, only a small part of the staff will remain to interrupt the service in Kenya. Nonetheless, the company remains committed to connectivity. Alphabet has even allocated $ 10 million to support non-profit companies oriented in the area that today they have decided to leave.

In fact, Loon’s technology used to make connections between balloons becomes part of Project Taara. A program which aims to bring accessible and “high speed” internet to Kenyan communities.

So Project Loon has come to an end.

