Also safe from pneumonia and flu using common blood pressure medication

By Brian Adam
Common blood pressure medications can prevent deaths from the flu and pneumonia. Photo: File
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Denmark: Extensive studies have shown that people who use common medications for high blood pressure and heart disease are significantly less likely to develop flu and influenza and to die from pneumonia.

Those who use ACE inhibitors or angiotensin-to-receptor blockers may be protected from flu and pneumonia. Details of this lengthy and large study are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Christian Fianbo, a professor at Aarhus University and an adjoining hospital, and his colleagues surveyed the 500,000 people who were brought to the hospital. All patients in the study, which ran from 2005 to 2018, had influenza and pneumonia. Data on the drugs and other diseases used by these patients were also collected and very important revelations came to light.

One hundred thousand of these patients were taking ACE inhibitors or angiotensin-to-receptor blockers regularly. Very few of these patients were put on a ventilator and had a low mortality rate. On the other hand, it has not been found to be beneficial in those who use calcium blockers, another common blood pressure medication.

The study comes at the height of the Corona epidemic and has seen people being hospitalized with pneumonia and the flu. It was noted that lung damage was less common in patients with the common flu and pneumonia who were using the drug.

AC inhibitors are a type of medicine that lowers blood pressure by dilating blood vessels and relaxes the heart. According to the study, those who use ACE inhibitors or angiotensin-to-receptor blockers have a lower risk of death and morbidity if they develop pneumonia and the flu.

