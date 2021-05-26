Alternative Payments: Apple Seeks Cryptocurrency Experts

We arrived in the middle of the week with quite interesting news, and today we tell you how Apple is looking for expand your Apple Wallet team this in order to offer alternative payments in their services and enhance your Wallet.

Thus begins what could be the history of the revolution in terms of payment services, for this, Apple is looking to have someone who has cryptocurrency experience and, in addition, other alternative payment solutions.

For this reason, a new job offer for Apple was published this week, specifically for a “Business Development Manager – Alternative Payments”, this position offer was detected for the first time by CoinDesk.

In this way, the person who is chosen for the position be part of the Apple Wallets, Payments and Commerce team, known internally as the WPC team.

Regarding the “key qualifications”, the experience with cryptocurrency is specifically mentioned, thus, Apple indicates that the square requires five or more years of experience working in or with “alternative payment providers, such as digital wallets, BNPL, Quick Payments, cryptocurrencies, etc.”

Additionally, the person must also have 10 or more years of professional experience, emphasizing in more than 6 years of “Business or market development in multiple companies in financial services segments.”

Regarding the job description, the following is also explained:

The Apple Wallets, Payments, and Commerce team (WPC) is looking for an experienced Business Development Manager to lead Alternative Pay Associations ”.

“We are looking for a proven professional in global emerging and alternative payment solutions. We need your help to form a partnership framework and business models, define implementation paradigms, identify key players and manage relationships with strategic alternative payment partners ”.

“This position will be responsible for end-to-end business development, including the selection of partners, the negotiation and closing of commercial agreements and the launch of new programs ”.