Alternative streaming platforms to Netflix that offer free trials

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Currently there are infinite options in terms of streaming platforms to watch series and movies. And yes, although each one has hundreds of titles and categories, it is not guaranteed that the application will like us once we subscribe.

However, before, most of these platforms offered a free trial so that you could use the service for a specified time, in order to hook the customer quickly. However, currently only a few have this alternative and here we will see 3 of the most important services.

Paramount +

We came across the first alternative to Netflix to be able to watch series and movies for free, and in this case on Paramount + or Paramount Plus. This service gathers content from other platforms like BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, CBS, Comedy Central, in addition to including, of course, the broad catalog of the chain’s own films and new exclusive premieres.

Allow users to get started a full 1 week free trial, in order to see what the service is like and if you feel comfortable with it before disbursing any sum of money.

Discovery +

This service belonging to the Discovery Channel chain turns out to be the best for those interested in seeing content from Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, History, TLC, Food Network and the Discovery channel itself. Luckily, users have the availability to use a 7-day free trial to be able to test any of the plans and the service in general.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is the American company’s movie and series service that is completely free for people with the Prime subscription. However, if you don’t have this subscription you can easily sign up for a 30-day free trial and enjoy the Prime Video experience, before disbursing money of course.