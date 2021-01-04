Alternatives to Slack to manage your business communications

- Advertisement -

After resuming their work activities, Slack users ran into a big problem. The messaging platform started with small interruptions and ended with a total disruption.

Although Slack is working on a fix for this flaw, it “hasn’t given an estimate of how long” it will take to fix it. In this situation, we present you some applications alternatives that will allow you to effectively manage your business communications.

Chanty

This platform is the first option that we present to you as an alternative to Slack. This is a fairly user-friendly application. Its developers present it as an application that maintains the right balance between “functions and usability”.

Unlike Slack, Chanty is 75 percent cheaper. It also offers double the storage in the cloud. In addition to this, it allows you to see “all your files, links, tasks and conversations” in Teambook. A function that allows you to manage team activities.

This app also allows you to turn a task into a message, assign it to a team member, and get notified when it’s ready.

It comes in two versions, a free one with a maximum number of messages allowed equal to 10,000 messages and a Premium Plan with unlimited messages. In both you can send text messages, voice, as well as make audio and video calls.

Fleep

This platform is defined as “an open network”, that is, you can interact with anyone who uses it. To be “a member of several teams or projects at the same time, you only need one account”. Like Chanty, this one is free and paid.

The free Fleep package lets you enjoy unlimited message history and unlimited integrations. It is ideal for those users who do not fulfill administrative roles. On the contrary, “the cheapest paid package is called Fleep for Business and costs 5 euros per user per month”.

Flock

Flock has a faster and more interactive user interface than Slack. This platform allows you to send messages, make audio and video calls, participate in group chats, share screen, among other functions.

Another feature is that it is presented in several languages, “including Spanish and Portuguese.” Plus, their plans are more accessible than Slack’s. The cheapest has a cost of $ 4.5 per month. Do you have a free plan? Yes, this one offers unlimited message history and integrations.

Microsoft Teams

This is a powerful business-level tool. Why? Basically, because it integrates with Office 365, allowing you to run applications from this suite that are so required at the operational level. This translates to chats, video calls, cloud access, and Microsoft applications.

The subscription to this platform has a cost of 5 dollars. But, if you want to bundle it with the full Microsoft Office 365 suite, it’ll take you for $ 12.5 a month.

Ryver

This application is a mix of a messaging service with a task management platform. Ryver can be integrated with Google Drive, Dropbox and Box, “so you can choose and upload files directly from the cloud.”

Ryver behaves like Slack when it comes to organizing conversations, but with a limitation of fifteen people in audio and video calls. It also stands out because it can be integrated with more than 500 applications through Zapier.

Glip

This is another alternative to Slack, which combines “instant messaging, video calls, task management and team calendars in a single application ”. Four functionalities that any businesswoman wants to have in a single work tool.

Indeed, you’ll be able to create tasks, schedule meetings, set deadlines on the calendar, as well as keep track of your notes. Glip has a limitation to use the video call service. The latter is activated if the RingCentral Meetings application is downloaded. Another requirement that stands out is that all employees’ emails must be in the same domain.

Blig gives you free 500 minutes of video chat with up to 100 people, and a paid plan that costs less than $ 5 a month.

Hangouts Chat

This messaging service is part of Google. “It is available as part of the G Suite package and is deeply integrated with the rest of the G Suite tools.”

It differs from the other applications, because it allows you to view “Drive and Doc files directly in conversations”. In addition, it supports 28 languages, a feature that makes it unique among the alternatives that we present here. It even allows you to add up to eight thousand users to each Hangouts room.

This alternative to Slack is characterized by being paid, by keeping chats private by default, “unless you invite someone to a room, no one in your G Suite will be able to see or join it.”

Telegram

This is a free-to-use messaging platform. It is based on the cloud and is characterized by keeping our conversations strongly encrypted. Telegram allows us to share and store photos, videos or any document of up to 1GB, since its storage by default is based on the cloud.

This allows us to configure our conversations so that they self-destruct in the time that we consider appropriate. The platform syncs with our contact list, so when someone joins, it simply sends us a notification.

The applications described above are messaging services that can be an alternative to Slack, when its platform has problems, or to try other tools. And to you, which one did you find the most interesting?

