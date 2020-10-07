Altice minorities may have a trump card left

Besides tulips, windmills, and legalized marijuana, the Dutch are also famous for fair play. Hence, Patrick Drahi’s offer of 4.9 billion for the Altice telecom has caused such a stir. Their intimidation tactics towards minorities seem difficult to deal with, but they face a potential problem with new legislation.

Trying to exclude Altice at € 4.11 per share, a 40% discount on its February high, was not going to win any shareholder popularity contest. Although he owns 78% of the voting shares, Drahi is unlikely to reach the 95% threshold for delisting. But he saw it coming, and he has dedicated himself to planning formulas that will ensure that the alternatives are even worse. One such solution is to use your voting power to make Altice sell all of its assets and liabilities to another company controlled by it at a value equal to the offer price. Altice would then be an empty shell, leaving its shareholders only with the promise of obtaining their rightful share “to the greatest extent possible.”

As well as being more than out of place, the move may also be at odds with the EU’s “transactions with related party” directives incorporated into Dutch law in 2019. Although the legislation has not been proven, one interpretation is that Drahi He could not display his 78% of votes to approve the transfer of assets, since it would be with another company in which he has a stake. In that scenario, it would become an empty threat, because it would only pass if half of the remaining shareholders voted for it.

The plan would be an ugly precedent. In theory, shareholders with 51% control could happily bankrupt their co-investors without consequence. That would clearly put the Dutch markets in a bad light, and suggests that the Chamber of Commerce, a powerful arm of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal, might be in a position to step in to ensure “fair and reasonable” conduct for all. For the minority who lament that Drahi’s operation appears done, it is something to hold on to.

