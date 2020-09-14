Altice’s Debt Stack May Make Drahi’s Takeover Difficult

Patrick Drahi’s attempt to take Altice Europe off the stock market looks like a cheap blow. But the telecom group’s extraordinary leverage of € 4.9 billion will make it difficult for it to pay off the kind of valuation multiple investors may have in mind.

Drahi’s cash offering of € 4.11 per share represents a 23.8% premium over Altice’s closing price on Thursday, and a 16.5% premium over its volume-weighted average. in the last 180 days.

Drahi has approximately half of Altice’s economic interest and controls 78% of its voting rights. It has the necessary financing for the approximately 2.5 billion euros that are needed to buy the rest of the company.

The teleco, which is listed on the Netherlands Stock Exchange, and whose main activity is in France, has long been a financial curiosity due to its capital structure, which is heavily indebted. With 30 billion euros of net debt, using Refinitiv’s 2020 median estimate, its leverage is more than 5 times the future EBITDA and more than 6 times the equity value attributed by Drahi’s offering on Friday.

This setup, the legacy of years of debt-fueled acquisitions, means Altice’s stock is trading more like an option than a regular stock. Volatility was in sight when Covid-19 hit: Altice shares lost two-thirds of their value in just two weeks in March. Before Drahi’s offer on Friday, they were still down 42% this year. By contrast, its Paris-based rival Orange is down 28%.

Drahi’s debt addiction may still derail his plan to delist the company, something he deems necessary to focus on his long-term strategy. The valuation offered to shareholders who own the other 50% of Altice appears low. It gives the company an enterprise value of just over 6 times the 2020 EBITDA, using Refinitiv’s median estimate. MásMóvil is going to be excluded by KKR, Providence and Cinven 8 times. In May, O2, owned by Telefónica, earned 7.5 times ebitda in a deal with Virgin Media.

Altice shares rose 24% on Friday, to slightly above the offer price, suggesting that fellow investors in Drahi are expecting more. But meeting your valuation expectations will be difficult. At just 7 times the ebitda this year, Altice’s shares would be worth more than 10 billion euros, double what Drahi is putting on the table. The bill for your long-standing debt addiction may be about to come due.

